VA Tech Track Coach Goes The Distance

As he strides toward the finish line of an illustrious career, Dave Cianelli contemplates life without hurdles and hammers, legs and laps, spikes and starting blocks.

Instead, Virginia Tech’s director of track and field envisions a future in Oak Island, North Carolina, perhaps as a Harley Davidson mechanic. The owner of two such beloved American icons, Cianelli foresees wrenching on his prized possessions on hot, lazy afternoons, with a frosty beverage easily within arm’s length.

“I really enjoy working on them more than I do riding,” Cianelli admitted. “For whatever reason, I really like mechanical things, taking things apart and putting them back together and figuring out how things work.”

That should come as no surprise to anyone familiar with Cianelli. After all, he has built the Virginia Tech men’s and women’s track and field programs into two of the nation’s best. Yet now, after 23 years as the leader of both, the 68-year-old is running the anchor leg of a 42-year coaching career.

Cianelli announced his retirement this past August and concludes his coaching days when a contingent of Hokies compete later this week at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. He stayed for this season to aid the athletics department in the transition process, and his final day is June 30.

“I just felt like the time was right,” Cianelli said. “I made this decision a little over a year ago, and I just felt like it was the right time to move on and let someone else take over. It’s hard to explain it. You get that feeling that you’ve had enough of what you’re doing, and you want to do something else and go on to the next phase. So that’s where I got in my head.

“I wanted to give the administration plenty of time to plan whatever transition that they wanted to execute. I didn’t want to spring it on them at the last second. That was important to me, just so it would be a pretty smooth transition. But it [why he’s retiring] wasn’t like one thing. It was just kind of that’s long enough to be doing something.”

Cianelli will be handing the baton to assistant Ben Thomas ’92, a former Virginia Tech distance runner who was on Cianelli’s original staff and worked with him for 17 of Cianelli’s 23 seasons. Thomas, who was named Cianelli’s successor last August, spent 2018-22 as an associate head coach at Oregon before returning to Blacksburg last summer.

Cianelli stands at the top of the podium among all Virginia Tech sports coaches, both current and past. That’s not hyperbole. The numbers say so.