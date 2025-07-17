TAP Announces “A Night at the Museum” to Celebrate 60 Years of Impact

Total Action for Progress (TAP) has announced that tickets are now available for its signature 60th anniversary celebration, A Night at the Museum: A Journey Through 60 Years of Action, to be held on Monday, October 6, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Transportation in downtown Roanoke.

This one-of-a-kind evening invites guests to walk among historic trains, enjoy live music, and explore interactive exhibits that highlight TAP’s six decades of transformational work across the Roanoke Valley and Allegheny Highlands. Attendees will enjoy delicious food and drinks, a festive atmosphere, and a moving look at the impact of community action since TAP’s founding in 1965. The evening will include special recognition of TAP’s 2025 Cabell Brand Award honoree and Client of the Year.

Tickets are now on sale at https://TAPANightattheMuseum.eventbrite.com:

Individual tickets: $125 per person

Organization/Company Table: $925 (includes 8 tickets and table signage with your organization’s logo; available through September 8)

A small processing fee applies for online purchases. To pay by check or cash, please contact [email protected].

All proceeds will support TAP’s areas of greatest need, helping to sustain essential services for individuals and families across the 11 localities TAP serves. TAP offers more than 40 programs—focused on education, employment, stable and safe housing, domestic violence prevention, and financial services—and works to create lasting opportunity throughout the region.

“A Night at the Museum isn’t just a celebration; it’s a journey,” said Angela Penn, President & CEO of TAP. “We’ll honor the legacy of the past 60 years, spotlight the lives changed along the way, and look ahead to the next chapter of impact.”

Originally launched following the passage of the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964, TAP was among the first community action agencies in the country. Founded by visionary Cabell Brand—a Roanoke businessman, civic leader, and anti-poverty advocate—TAP began as a bold experiment in grassroots, community-based problem solving. The organization’s first president and CEO, Bristow Hardin, Jr., helped lay the groundwork for this mission, which has been carried forward by only three others in TAP’s 60-year history: Ted Edlich, Annette Lewis, and current CEO Angela Penn. Today, TAP remains fueled by that same founding spirit—addressing modern challenges with determination, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to community.

For more information on A Night at the Museum and TAP’s 60th anniversary, visit www.tapintohope.org or contact Stacy Simms at 540.283.4890 or [email protected].