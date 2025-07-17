Virginia Tourism Corporation Announces Catherine Marshburn as Vice President of Marketing

Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) yesterday announced that Catherine “Cat” Marshburn has been named Vice President of Marketing.

In this role, Marshburn will lead the agency’s comprehensive marketing strategy, guiding a multidisciplinary team and overseeing domestic and international campaigns, brand management, and stakeholder engagement to increase awareness and drive visitation to the Commonwealth.

“Cat is a strategic and visionary leader whose collaborative spirit and data-driven approach will further elevate the Virginia is for Lovers brand,” said Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “Her extensive experience and creative mindset will help us connect with new audiences, strengthen our partnerships, and position Virginia as a top choice for travelers from around the world.”

Marshburn brings 30 years of strategic marketing and brand leadership experience to VTC. Most recently, she served as Corporate Vice President of Marketing for United Parks and Resorts, where she led integrated marketing efforts across 12 major theme parks. Her career also includes previous leadership roles at SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Busch Gardens, and Busch Entertainment Corporation, where she successfully launched high-impact marketing campaigns, expanded international reach, and increased guest engagement, visitation and revenue.

“It’s an honor to join the VTC team and help tell the story of this remarkable Commonwealth and the people who make it so special,” said Marshburn. “Virginia is a place I’ve come to love, and I’m excited to help share all that it offers with travelers near and far. The Virginia is for Lovers brand is one of the most beloved in the world, and I look forward to building on its momentum alongside a team that shares such passion and purpose.”

Marshburn’s leadership will encompass a broad portfolio of programs under the VTC marketing division, including brand management, communications, content and digital marketing, international marketing, group tour, meetings, sports marketing, and promotions. She will also serve on the agency’s Executive Committee, helping guide organizational strategy and foster a culture of creativity, accountability, and excellence.

A graduate of the University of Central Florida with a bachelor’s degree in organizational communications, Marshburn enjoys traveling, entertaining family and friends, and spending time with her golden retriever.

For more information about VTC marketing, visit vatc.org/marketing.