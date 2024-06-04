YMCA To Open at Tanglewood Mall

On June 4th, 2024 the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge held a press conference with key

business and government officials to announce the opening of the YMCA at Tanglewood,

which is projected to open in late 2024 in Tanglewood Mall, located in Roanoke County.

The YMCA at Tanglewood will improve residents’ quality of life, build relationships, stimulate

economic growth, provide new job opportunities, and strengthen families. Most of all, the

new YMCA will bring people together to experience life as a community.

The new space, located on the upper level of Tanglewood Mall, will have over 47,000 square feet of space, including eight pickleball courts, a state-of-the-art Wellness Center, a hot yoga studio, two group exercise studios, two saunas, a children’s programming space, a “Stay and Play” area for kids, and a community gathering area.

“Bringing YMCA programs to Roanoke County presents an exciting opportunity that perfectly aligns with our overarching goal to build community throughout the region. By partnering with Tanglewood Mall, we can live true to our mission to focus on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility in an area we don’t currently serve,” said Mark Johnson, President and CEO of the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

The real impact the community will see lies within the programs the Y will be able to deliver.

Programs include group exercise classes, themed youth programming, personal training,

Active Older Adult events, pickleball lessons, and boot camps. The YMCA at Tanglewood

expects to serve over 600 individuals and families per day and will continue its

income-based scholarship program to ensure that services are accessible to all community

members.

“The YMCA’s investment in Tanglewood aligns with the County’s strategy to reimagine the

Route 419 corridor by focusing on redevelopment, enhancing the quality of life,

transportation improvements, and supporting community health and well-being,” said Phil

North, Chairman of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors. “Over the past five years,

we’ve seen a transformation of this area, and we look forward to the positive impact this

investment will bring to our citizens, Tanglewood, and nearby businesses and restaurants.”

To bring the YMCA to Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke County, the Y intends to raise

$2,000,000. With business and community support, the YMCA can grow into the next phase of its long-standing history.

Bill Kirk, a YMCA Board Emeritus Member and dedicated advocate for the organization, has

pledged a transformative gift of $250,000 to the YMCA at Tanglewood capital campaign. This generous contribution comes with a challenge for the community: if they can raise $250,000 by January 2025, Mr. Kirk will match it dollar for dollar. This means that every donation made to the campaign between now and January will have double the impact, thanks to Mr. Kirk’s philanthropy.

Reflecting on the importance of the YMCA’s mission, Mr. Kirk, who serves as the Chairman of Associated Asphalt, emphasized, “Having the YMCA at Tanglewood empowers even more

individuals, supports more families, and nurtures the well-being of our neighborhoods.

Together with the Y, we can all create a ripple effect of positive change.”