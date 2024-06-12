Celebrate History and Culture Day at a Virginia State Park This Weekend

Virginia State Parks will celebrate History and Culture Day on June 15, 2024, and each location will be hosting a special event in honor of the park’s 88th anniversary.

“We are proud to continue to connect people with their state parks so they can get a first-hand experience of the importance of recreation and conservation of each park’s resources,” said Director of Virginia State Parks Melissa Baker. “We take pride in sharing the parks’ history and look forward to improving the system and preserving the park’s stories to tell future generations.”

A variety of programs will allow guests to learn more about the park’s unique historical and cultural resources through fun and educational outdoor adventures. Some of the activities planned include self-guided and ranger-led tours and hikes, cultural demonstrations, kayaking tours, mock archeology digs, historical artifact viewings and much more.

Events include:

“We are excited to highlight the Civilian Conservation Corps and explain how this group helped create the park you see here today,” said Pocahontas State Park Manager Nate Clark. “After you visit the museum, be sure to stroll along the Spillway trail to learn other important highlights of the park’s history and culture.”

The Virginia State Park system began with six parks opening on June 15, 1936, — Douthat, First Landing, Fairy Stone, Hungry Mother, Staunton River, and Westmoreland. While preserving areas with substantial historical, cultural and natural resources, the parks provided modern outdoor recreational facilities.

Since 1936, the park system has expanded to 43 parks, and there’s now one located within an hour’s drive of most Virginians. They offer more than 2,000 campsites, nearly 300 cabins, and access to over 500 miles of trails, as well as convenient access to Virginia’s major waterways. Virginia State Parks also hold thousands of nature and history events each year.

For park-specific anniversary events, visit www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/history-culture-day.