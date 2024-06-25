back to top
Milepost Music Brings Live Music to Peaks of Otter

24-2-23_Promo25_FidGuit_Bushes_ChkBlu*

Traditional folk duo The McKenzies to play free concert July 14

Marcia and Woody McKenzie of The McKenzies have been making music together since they were married in 1983. They have entertained audiences around the world with their unique blend of folk, traditional mountain music, and music from the British Isles. The duo’s strong vocals are accompanied by a variety of instruments, including guitar and fiddle.

Milepost Music is bringing live mountain music to Peaks of Otter, located at milepost 85.6 in Bedford, Va. The McKenzies will play a free outdoor concert from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, July 14.

Upcoming Milepost Music concerts at Peaks of Otter:

  • Aug. 11: Pete & Ellen Vigour

  • Sept. 8: LP Kelly

Visitors should bring a chair or blanket for seating. Food and drinks are allowed on site, but alcoholic beverages are not permitted.

Milepost Music at Peaks of Otter is sponsored by Virginia Humanities and Virginia Folklife Program.

MELINDA MYERS: Managing Weeds in The Garden
Suzanne Youngkin and AG Miyares Announce Results of Fentanyl Awareness Program in Roanoke

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

