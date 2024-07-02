Senior Extension Agent Rooted in Service

For Senior Extension Agent Adam Downing, summer doesn’t offer much respite from a schedule packed with programming and activities.

After a day conducting agroforestry fieldwork in Montpelier – and ahead of a SHARP Logger Program training that he will be facilitating in Elkton – Downing shared reflections about his work for Virginia Cooperative Extension, how he found his way into the field of forestry extension, and what drives him onward.

What does the term “Extension” mean to you? How do you define your role?

What it means to me is that I’m put in a geographic location to make an educational impact by working with people on the resources in that location.

In my case, that’s the northwest district, which includes 20 counties. It’s up to me to work with communities and individuals to identify what the issues and needs are and then figure out what role extension can play in helping to solve some challenges that people face.

An example is our work supporting silvopasture, a fairly new practice in the mid-Atlantic that integrates trees, pasture, and livestock in the same place. I’ve been able to work with School of Plant and Environment Sciences Professor John Fike on several research projects trying to answer questions that we don’t have answers to right now.

That kind of work reflects what Extension is to me: it’s a very bottom-up process where we start with local issues and interests and go from there.

You’ve been an Extension agent for Virginia for more than 20 years. What are some projects that you’ve found the most meaningful over the years?

One of the programs I’ve most enjoyed is the Generation Next Program, which supports the generational transfer of family forest and woodlands. Our work there has impacts on both the resources and the families involved, and I treasure working in this space with others.

We’ve been very fortunate in partnering with the Virginia Department of Forestry to develop a lot of curriculum materials and publications and videos, and as a result, I think we have one of the best programs in the country to help forest landowners make decisions about how to best steward their land for generations to come.

More recently, I’ve greatly enjoying working in the agroforestry and forest farming realm. Virginia Tech has really been a leader in that space, and I’ve enjoyed working with Department of Forest Resources and Environmental Conservation Professor John Munsell on his research in that space. We were actually looking for natural ginseng near Montpelier today, and we managed to find a little.

You served in the Peace Corp in Kenya as a young man. How did that experience shape your current career?

It was huge, a huge connection. Peace Corps uses the Extension model, and when I was doing my three months of training in Kenya prior to going out to my field location, that’s where I learned about the Extension model of needs assessments and how to become a part of a community to build trust and affect change.

So that’s really where I learned what Extension was: Serving in Kenya, I realized this is what I wanted to do when I got back to the States.

Where in Kenya were you stationed, and what kind of work did you do?

I was in an area called the Laikipia district, at the base of Mount Kenya. This is a semi-arid part of the country, and I was working day-to-day with farmers and women’s groups and school groups to collect and plant tree seeds and help them to incorporate trees into their subsistence farms. This was my first experience to agroforestry.

I worked with a Kenyan counterpart, learning everything I could about the plants and the culture. I spent a lot of time on a bicycle, just getting from point A to point B.