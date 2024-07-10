Governor Signs Energy Bill Allowing Deployment of Small Modular Nuclear Reactors  

Governor Glenn Youngkin has signed SB 454, which will accelerate the development, testing, and deployment of small modular nuclear reactors. “To meet the power demands of growing and thriving Virginia, it is imperative we continue to explore emerging technologies that will provide Virginians access to the reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy they deserve,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “In alignment with our All-American, All-of-the-Above energy plan, small modular nuclear reactors will play a critical role in harnessing this potential and positioning Virginia to be a leading nuclear innovation hub. This legislation will allow us to press forward with the potential sighting of an SMR here at North Anna. Together, our potential to unleash and foster a rich energy economy for Virginians is limitless.” “Virginia’s economy, workforce, and innovation are growing at historic levels. To continue momentum, Virginia needs more energy,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This milestone legislation sets the course for Virginia to be a leader in deploying small modular reactors. Nuclear is a vital baseload energy resource and is the only way to meet growing energy demands across the Commonwealth while setting our sites on an increasingly clean grid. Lessening the risk for utilities investing in this new technology while keeping energy affordable for ratepayers will result in new jobs and increase the reasons behind why Virginia is a great place to do business.” “Increasing energy resources requires investment in innovation,” said Director of Virginia Department of Energy Glenn Davis. “This legislation creates the path toward adding more nuclear energy to the grid, the most innovative resource for Virginia’s future. Small Modular Reactors are vital to meeting the growing energy needs of the Commonwealth’s citizens and for industries creating new jobs that require an abundance of reliable clean power.”