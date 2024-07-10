Melrose Plaza Launches Music @ Melrose With Jazz Event

July 26 event will include live music and food trucks

Melrose Plaza has announced Music @ Melrose , a free public concert event on Friday, July 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Melrose Plaza, 2502 Melrose Ave. NW in Roanoke.

Music @ Melrose will bring Roanoke jazz enthusiasts together for a night of live music, tasty food, and family-friendly fun. Performances will be provided by Terry Brown Ascension Project, Spectrum Band and Allan Walker. Food trucks like Screaming Vegan, Chef Claytor’s Dream on a Plate and DG Gourmet Ice will be at the event.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs as well as their dancing shoes. Parking is available at Forest Park Academy (2730 Melrose Ave. NW) and the Envision Center (2607 Salem Turnpike NW).

Music @ Melrose is one of several community events planned at Melrose Plaza. This event is a precursor to the grand opening of Market on Melrose, which will occur later this year.

“We’re thrilled to present this incredible jazz event and hope the entire community will come out to support Melrose Plaza,” said Donna Davis, director of community engagement for Melrose Plaza. “This is one of many community events that will be held at the Plaza, with more to come after the grocery store opening later this year.”

Melrose Plaza is a first-of-its-kind resource center and cultural hub located in Northwest Roanoke, a neighborhood affected by urban renewal. A community partnership initiative launched by Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, Melrose Plaza aims to rejuvenate the community by addressing health disparities, educational opportunities, financial empowerment, and access to affordable healthy foods. The four anchor initiatives of Melrose Plaza will provide resources and jobs to uplift the entire community.