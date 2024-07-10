Homestead Creamery To Expand in Franklin County

Homestead Creamery to expand processing capacity, purchase nearly $1.9 million in Virginia-produced cream

Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that Homestead Creamery Inc. will invest over $2.5 million to renovate and expand their Franklin County production facility. The company will construct a new ice cream production room and install additional production and refrigeration equipment and freezers, in response to increased customer demand for their premium churned ice cream products. Through this expansion, the company will add two new jobs, and purchase an additional $1.9 million of Virginia-produced cream over the next three years.

“On the heels of celebrating Virginia Dairy Month and Virginia Agriculture Week, today’s announcement of Homestead Creamery’s expansion and investment in Franklin County and in Virginia’s dairy industry is another example that Virginia is on the move. I’m grateful to Homestead Creamery for their investment into one of Virginia’s top milk-producing counties and for supporting the growth of Virginia’s dairy industry—the fourth largest commodity in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

“Homestead Creamery was the very first recipient of an AFID Facility Grant in 2012. I am extremely pleased that we could partner with the company again with another AFID Facility Grant to support this expansion project,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “This project builds on the success of a small, Virginia company and positions Homestead for future growth opportunities.”

Founded in 2001 in Burnt Chimney (Franklin County), Homestead Creamery, Inc. utilizes high-quality A2A2 milk from its network of local dairy farms to produce a variety of premium drinkable milk, ice cream, eggnog, and other dairy products that are sold through retail and wholesale networks. The company also operates an on-site retail market and deli featuring a variety of its dairy products along with Virginia’s Finest and Virginia Grown products. Homestead has grown steadily over the years and now sells its dairy products and specialty lemonade in approximately 100 stores across Virginia. Homestead Creamery’s super-premium ice cream is available in twenty-nine flavors across 13 states and Washington D.C.

“Gratitude fills our hearts as we extend our sincerest appreciation to the Governor’s Office, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) and Franklin County, for their generous support of this project,” said Homestead Creamery, Inc. Controller Jesse Novak. “This grant will fuel our vision for impactful building improvements, empowering us to better serve our customers and community. Together, we’re nurturing growth, innovation, and prosperity. Thank you for believing in our mission and investing in our future.”

“We are thrilled to support Homestead Creamery in their expansion efforts here in Franklin County,” said Franklin County Board of Supervisors Chair Ronnie Thompson. “This investment not only underscores the strength and quality of our local dairy industry but also promises continued economic growth and job creation within our community. I am proud of the support my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors have shown and we are grateful for the collaboration with the Governor’s Office and VDACS which has made this project possible. Together, we are continuing to foster a prosperous future for Franklin County.”

“Thanks to my grandparents and uncles, I understand the hard work and dedication that being a dairy farmer requires. I would like to thank Homestead Creamery for their continued support of Franklin County’s dairy history and this expansion announcement which furthers that commitment,” said Delegate Will Davis.

“I congratulate Homestead Creamery on this expansion announcement. It is great to see a small, locally-owned business succeed and the effects that this expansion will have on Franklin County and dairy producers in the surrounding area,” said Senator William Stanley.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) worked with Franklin County to secure this expansion project for the Commonwealth. Governor Youngkin approved a $20,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Facility Grant program, which Franklin County will match with local funds.

The Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Facility Grant program supports agribusinesses of all sizes including produce companies, dairy processors, meat and poultry processors, specialty food and beverage manufacturers, greenhouse operations, forest product manufacturers and more. The fund can also support aquaculture projects such as oyster production and nurseries producing native plants for stormwater BMPs.

Interested businesses should contact their local economic development office or the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for more information.