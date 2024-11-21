SERWAN ZANGANA: Same Old Democrats – The False Claim of Misogyny and Racism in The Election Results

It was not the matter of being misogynist that rejected Vice President Kamala Harris for Presidency. Neither was it the color of her skin that became an obstacle on her road to the White House.

Liberals’ false claims to undermine the election result abound: “It’s not just misogyny from white men…” MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said of Harris’s loss. “It’s misogyny from Hispanic men, it’s misogyny from black men…”

Seriously?

American people are not racist or misogynist – the simple fact is they are fed up with the Biden-Harris administration’s lack of leadership evidenced by policies that have caused Americans to pay the price. This time around, the election was influenced by members of every race and ethnicity who realized the hoax of the hope being preached by Vice President Harris for nearly 4 years.

Many minority group members have shifted from Democrats and voted for Trump this year. It was a revolutionary process against Biden-Harris’ Administration, and an unexpected knock out which took Harris down in a way that affected the entire Democratic Party.

In a speech after the Presidential Election of 2020, Biden said, “I sought this office to restore the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, and to make America respected around the world again and to unite us here at home.” Which is definitely, not what the American people have seen.

However, the Republican Party also is not immune from such a defeat that the Democrats have just faced. It is the matter of delivering o their promises and satisfying people, which Biden-Harris failed to do. Solving America’s issues cannot be fulfilled with positive speeches but requires actions and sacrifices from the leaders.

Now, after a major drubbing in the election, which knocked Harris out, the question is: Will American politicians stop using DEI race and gender cards to generate conflicts and influence the public? It seems unlikely as politicians will always excavate controversial and sensitive subjects to fuel their agendas.

The Democratic Party is missing the major point which is that the defeat of Harris was not attributed to gender or race. The votes of thousands of women for Trump can approve that the election result was beyond Harris’ gender or skin color. Women have struggled under Biden-Harris’ policy. In fact, Harris was not able to present a clear policy to the American people in her interviews.

Also, American women have voiced their objection to the transgender women participating in women’s sports. But Harris and the Democratic Party have not listened and completely separated from rationality which is the fact that a transgender woman is not a woman.

Mis-defining women’s sports and disseminating misinformation about genders by Democrats have exasperated the public, and hence, the issue became an effective factor for the majority voters to reject Harris.

Some Democrats subsequently realized that Harris and the Party members were missing the point and being wrong in their support of transgender participation in women’s sport. Representative Tom Suozzi ( NY,D) and Seth Moulton (MA,D), after Harris’ defeat, expressed their opinion clearly. “I don’t want to discriminate against anybody, but I don’t think biological boys should be playing in girls’ sports…” Rep. Souzzi said. And Rep. Moulton said, “I have two little girls, I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat I’m supposed to be afraid to say that.”

Ironically, the two Representatives, Souzzi and Moulton, were silent during Democrats control of the House, the Senate, and the White House all this time. In fact, this raises another question: Is it only in the time of defeat when they are in need of votes, that politicians begin to listen to people’s concerns? This is what appears with Rep. Souzzi and Moulton.

A final question: What happened to the traditional voters?

Democrats have been agitated by the large votes that Trump received from minorities and religious groups. Democrats were always embracing the belief that all non-White and minorities must vote for the Democratic Party. We do well to remember that in 2020, in an interview with a black co-host of the radio show, The Breakfast Club, Biden said “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Not exactly . . .

Finally, the minorities in America have responded to Democrats and sent a clear message: “We will no longer be manipulated so we voted for Trump. THAT is why your party has suffered a complete political collapse.”