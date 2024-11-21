Norfolk and Western Railway Documentary Set to Premiere

PBS Profiles The Railroad That Put Roanoke on The Map

Blue Ridge PBS takes viewers back in time to the golden age of railroading in the Roanoke Valley with its latest documentary, “Norfolk and Western Railway: Steam, Steel, and Storylines.”

In partnership with the N&W Historical Society in Roanoke, the documentary chronicles the early days of the railroad company in the late 19th century, up through its very last days as Norfolk and Western in 1982, when it merged with Southern Railway to become Norfolk Southern. Viewers will learn the role that N&W played in the development of Roanoke and how it got its name.

“We are so very proud to partner with Ken Miller and the N&W Historical Society to bring the story of this railroad to life. Ken is a wealth of knowledge when it comes to the N&W, and we couldn’t have produced this without him”, says Blue Ridge PBS Executive Producer, Lisa Fenderson.

“Norfolk and Western Railway: Steam, Steel, and Storylines” premieres this Thursday, November 21st at 7PM on Blue Ridge PBS and PBS Appalachia, with a second airing at 8:30. The documentary “Hotel Roanoke: The Grand Old Lady on the Hill”, also from Blue Ridge PBS will air at 10PM.

