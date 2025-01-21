BOB BROWN: Restorative Sleep

In the quest for restorative sleep, understanding the underlying factors that influence our nightly rest is paramount. Quality sleep not only rejuvenates the body but also enhances cognitive functions, emotional health, and overall well-being.

Key components contributing to restorative sleep include maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, creating a tranquil sleep environment, and managing stress effectively.

Additionally, paying attention to diet and physical activity can significantly impact sleep quality. Incorporating relaxation techniques such as meditation or muscle relaxation before bedtime can further ease the transition into a peaceful slumber.

By prioritizing these elements and recognizing the importance of restorative sleep, we can foster a healthier, more energetic lifestyle, ready to tackle each new day with vigor and clarity.

Sleep studies show four brain wave stages from light to deep sleep. Restorative sleep happens in stages 3 and 4. It takes about 90 minutes to go from stage 1 to 4. Dreaming occurs at the end of stage 4, indicated by rapid eye movements (REM).

It is important to recognize factors that can disrupt the sleep stages or architecture of restorative sleep. Alcohol consumption, nighttime smoking (which is also linked to earlier development of lung cancer), the use of illicit drugs, unresolved stress, clinical depression, anxiety disorders, grief, and sleep apnea are some of the primary problems.

These disturbances can severely damage or destroy the delicate balance of sleep stages, particularly those crucial for deep, restorative sleep (stages 3 and 4).

Understanding the impact of these factors on sleep is crucial for anyone seeking to improve their overall well-being. Identifying and addressing these issues can help preserve the integrity of the sleep cycle and ensure that the body and mind receive the full benefits of restorative sleep.

If you wake up feeling as tired as when you went to bed, it is important to consider discussing sleep apnea with your physician. Sleep apnea often has a hereditary component. If left untreated, sleep apnea can lead to significant physical health issues.

If you are consistently waking up several hours before daylight or before your usual wake-up time, clinical depression is the likely cause. Many people are depressed but have no name for it. Shakespeare described depression as “the loss of mirth.” Others are unmotivated, lack energy, and little or nothing interests them, including things previously enjoyed.

The importance of mild to moderate physical exercise in the prevention and treatment of clinical depression is underappreciated. Among its mental health benefits, exercise releases a substance in the brain called Brain Derived Neurotropic Factor (BDNF).

BDNF converts stem cells in the brain into neurons or brain cells that migrate to the Hippocampus where emotional memories are stored. In 5 decades as a clinical psychiatrist I never once treated a physically fit patient.

Meaningful sex with your spouse and intimate prayer with spiritual sincerity with God at bedtime may be soporific.

It is conducive to sleep to lower illumination and refrain from the use of your computer an hour before going to bed. Avoid bright lights, argumentative people, and balancing your checkbook at bedtime if your goal is restorative sleep.

Physical pain, always worse at night, is a common cause of poor sleep. Backache, the third leading reason to see a physician, behind “colds” and the flu, has numerous potential causes, from a soft mattress to spinal disorders. Persistent backache is a significant condition that requires medical attention.

The most common cause of memory problems is not dementia but self-induced terrible sleep habits. If you fail to appreciate the critical importance of restorative sleep, you must do more about improving it than complaining. Poor sleep has many causes from nocturia to benign prostate enlargement, in addition to the common etiologies mentioned above.

“Night is a dead monotonous period under a roof; but in the open world it passes lightly, with its stars and dews and perfumes, and the hours are marked by changes in the face of Nature,” Robert Louis Stevenson (1850-1894). Sleep is natural and normal until interruptions occur, many by the insomniac him or herself.

It is normal and natural to fall asleep within 15-30 minutes, to get 7 hours sleep each night, and wake in the morning feeling refreshed. Some people are “long-sleepers” while others are “short sleepers,” topics, along with daytime naps, beyond our present scope.

Shift-workers provide many essential services. Many shift-workers are understandingly chronically sleep deprived. Major industrial accidents are associated with sleep deprivation, including Bhopal, India; Chernobyl, Russia; and Three-Mile Island Nuclear Accident, U.S.

Now is an ideal time to improve your wellbeing for 2025. Healthy habits begin with sleep. Cut yourself some slack or forgiveness if you fail at some intended improvements.

I use the “ideal” vs. the “real” life model. Jesus is the only one who lived the ideal life, one without fault or sin. It is of course to Him we turn as we sense our burdens, limitations and weaknesses. David, author of biblical Psalms, 1000 years before the birth of Jesus wrote a prescription for restorative sleep, one more effective than any sedative, hypnotic, or sleeping pill:

“I will both lie down in peace, and sleep;

For You alone, O Lord, make me dwell in safety.” – Psalm 4:8

Robert S. Brown, MD, PHD a retired Psychiatrist, Col (Ret) U.S. Army Medical Corps devoted the last decade of his career to treating soldiers at Fort Lee redeploying from combat. He was a Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Professor of Education at UVA. His renowned Mental Health course taught the value of exercise for a sound mind.