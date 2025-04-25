TAP Celebrates 60 Years with Regional Traveling Birthday Party

Total Action for Progress (TAP) has announced their week-long Traveling Birthday Party as they celebrate 60 years of service alongside program participants, staff, volunteers, community leaders, and partners throughout their service region.

Each stop along the way will be a short and sweet celebration—just 30 minutes long—with cupcakes or breakfast treats, brief remarks, and heartfelt appreciation for those who’ve helped shape TAP’s work over the decades.

“TAP’s 60th anniversary is not only a time to honor the work that’s been done but also to recommit ourselves to the future,” said Angela Penn, President & CEO of TAP. “This celebration allows us to thank partners and community members who have walked alongside us while inviting new friends to imagine the next 60 years of impact together.”

TAP’s 60th Anniversary Traveling Birthday Party Celebration Schedule

Monday, April 28

10 AM – County of Roanoke | Roanoke County Administration Center, Third Floor Training Room – 5204 Bernard Drive, Roanoke, VA 24018 County of Roanoke RSVP

2:30 PM – City of Roanoke | North Atrium, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building – 215 Church Ave SW , Roanoke, VA 24011 City of Roanoke RSVP

Tuesday, April 29

9 AM – Botetourt County | Botetourt Administration Center, Auditorium Room 212 – 57 South Center Dr., Daleville Botetourt County RSVP

Wednesday, April 30

10 AM – City of Salem | Council Chambers – Salem City Hall, 114 N Broad St, Salem, VA 24153 City of Salem RSVP

11:30 AM – Craig County | Craig County Department of Social Services Conference Room – 177 Court St, New Castle, VA 24127 Craig County RSVP

Thursday, May 1

11:30 AM – City of Covington | Covington TAP Office – 118 S. Lexington Ave., Covington, VA. 24426 City of Covington RSVP

1:30 PM – Bath County | Room 115, Bath County District General Courtroom – 65 Courthouse Hill Rd, Warm Springs, VA 24484 Bath County RSVP

Friday, May 2

10 AM – Buena Vista TAP Head Start – 2164 E Midland Trail, Buena Vista, VA 24416 Buena Vista RSVP

12 PM – City of Lexington | Police Department Training Room – 11 Fuller Street, Lexington, VA 24450 City of Lexington RSVP

Optional Gift:

Individuals and organizations are invited to help TAP mark this milestone with a symbolic birthday “gift” of $60 or more in support of TAP’s life-changing programs: tapintohope.org/support-us/donate.