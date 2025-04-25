back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeNews
News

Virginia Individual Income Tax Deadline is May 1

Author:

The Roanoke Star
|

Date:

April 25, 2025

0

Virginia Tax is reminding taxpayers in Virginia that if you haven’t yet filed your individual income taxes, the filing and payment deadline is just days away. You have until Thursday, May 1, 2025, to file your return.

Taxpayers can find detailed information on our website.

“We are, as always, encouraging you to file electronically and request a refund, if you have one coming, via direct deposit,” notes Tax Commissioner James J. Alex.

Electronically filed returns are typically processed within four weeks, while mailed returns may take up to eight weeks or longer.

Also:

  • No penalties or interest will apply so long as you file a return and make full payment by the deadline;
  • If you qualify, you’re eligible for a free service to file your taxes online;
  • If you miss the filing deadline, Virginia has an automatic, 6-month filing extension. You must pay the tax owed on time to avoid additional penalties and interest; and
  • If you do need to make a payment, you can pay online, directly from your bank account; with a check or money order; or with a credit or debit card.

Tax Relief for Victims of Hurricane Helene and the February 2025 Flooding in Southwest Virginia

For secure, online self-service you can create and log into an online individual account, allowing you to track your return or refund. You can also check the status of your refund by using the Where’s My Refund application on the Virginia Tax website or calling 804.367.2486.

Previous article
Why Tax Exemptions for Harvard and Confederate Groups Should Stand

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

Why Tax Exemptions for Harvard and Confederate Groups Should Stand

Commentary 0
Every taxpayer dollar sent to any university or private...

Civil War Roundtable Explores 1864 Beefsteak Raid at Pamplin Park

Arts / Events Etc. 0
Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the...

Virginia Farmers May Gain New Market Access in India Trade Deal

News 0
Virginia farmers may soon have another option for exporting...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2025 TheRoanokeStar.com. All Rights Reserved.