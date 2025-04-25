Virginia Individual Income Tax Deadline is May 1

Virginia Tax is reminding taxpayers in Virginia that if you haven’t yet filed your individual income taxes, the filing and payment deadline is just days away. You have until Thursday, May 1, 2025, to file your return.

Taxpayers can find detailed information on our website.

“We are, as always, encouraging you to file electronically and request a refund, if you have one coming, via direct deposit,” notes Tax Commissioner James J. Alex.

Electronically filed returns are typically processed within four weeks, while mailed returns may take up to eight weeks or longer.

Also:

No penalties or interest will apply so long as you file a return and make full payment by the deadline;

If you qualify, you’re eligible for a free service to file your taxes online;

If you miss the filing deadline, Virginia has an automatic, 6-month filing extension. You must pay the tax owed on time to avoid additional penalties and interest; and

If you do need to make a payment, you can pay online, directly from your bank account; with a check or money order; or with a credit or debit card.

Tax Relief for Victims of Hurricane Helene and the February 2025 Flooding in Southwest Virginia

Tax relief is available for individual and fiduciary taxpayers affected by Hurricane Helene or the February flooding and winter storms in Southwest Virginia.

For details, see Victims of Hurricane Helene or February 2025 Flooding in Southwest Virginia.

For secure, online self-service you can create and log into an online individual account, allowing you to track your return or refund. You can also check the status of your refund by using the Where’s My Refund application on the Virginia Tax website or calling 804.367.2486.