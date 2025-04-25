City of Roanoke Appoints Jillian Papa as Director of Planning, Building, and Development

The City of Roanoke is pleased to announce the appointment of Jillian Papa as its new Director of Planning, Building, and Development. A seasoned urban planning professional with nearly two decades of experience, Papa has served the City in multiple leadership roles for more than 10 years—including Zoning Administrator, Planning Manager, Deputy Director, and most recently as Acting and Interim Director.

“Jillian brings both depth of expertise and a clear vision for Roanoke’s growth,” said City Manager Valmarie Turner. “Her thoughtful leadership and community-first approach have earned the trust of colleagues, partners, and residents alike.”

Deputy City Manager Angie O’Brien added, “Her professionalism, collaborative spirit, and deep understanding of planning make her the ideal person to lead this department forward.”

Papa’s leadership is not only local—she also shares her knowledge as a master’s-level instructor at Virginia Tech and holds a Master of Arts in Historic Preservation from Goucher College. She earned her bachelor’s in Sociology from the University of Michigan, where she was a scholarship athlete on the women’s soccer team.

She is a Certified Zoning Administrator (CZA), an AICP member, and active in several professional associations including the Virginia Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA) and the Virginia Association of Zoning Officials. She is also a graduate of the Batten Leadership Program at Hollins University and Leadership Roanoke Valley.

Beyond her professional achievements, Papa is actively engaged in the community, serving on the Board of Directors for the United Way of the Roanoke Valley and as a member advocate for APA Virginia.

The City congratulates Jillian Papa on her well-earned promotion and looks forward to her continued leadership in shaping a vibrant and resilient Roanoke.