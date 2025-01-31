Claude Moore Charitable Foundation honored as 2025 Friend of Virginia 4-H

Virginia 4-H honored the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation as its 2025 Friend of 4-H at the annual Evening with 4-H awards held Jan. 23 in Richmond. The award is given annually to an individual or group that makes a transformational impact on the Virginia 4-H program.

The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation was established in 1987 by Claude Moore, a physician and philanthropist who grew up in poverty. Today, the foundation is one of the largest private funders in Virginia, having donated more than $90 million to over 500 nonprofit organizations focused on education, health, and human services across the commonwealth. The foundation has invested more than $13.5 million in its signature program, Claude Moore Scholars, which provides students with healthcare education and training that enables them to graduate from high school with well-paid positions in the healthcare industry.

Since 2018, the foundation has partnered with Virginia Cooperative Extension and Virginia 4-H on initiatives to increase all Virginians’ access to quality health care by developing a “health sciences highway” — a pipeline of student talent for health care careers. The partnership focuses on addressing the shortage of health care professionals serving Virginia – particularly in rural areas.