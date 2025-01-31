Claude Moore Charitable Foundation honored as 2025 Friend of Virginia 4-H

Virginia 4-H honored the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation as its 2025 Friend of 4-H at the annual Evening with 4-H awards held Jan. 23 in Richmond. The award is given annually to an individual or group that makes a transformational impact on the Virginia 4-H program.
The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation was established in 1987 by Claude Moore, a physician and philanthropist who grew up in poverty. Today, the foundation is one of the largest private funders in Virginia, having donated more than $90 million to over 500 nonprofit organizations focused on education, health, and human services across the commonwealth. The foundation has invested more than $13.5 million in its signature program, Claude Moore Scholars, which provides students with healthcare education and training that enables them to graduate from high school with well-paid positions in the healthcare industry.
Since 2018, the foundation has partnered with Virginia Cooperative Extension and Virginia 4-H on initiatives to increase all Virginians’ access to quality health care by developing a “health sciences highway” — a pipeline of student talent for health care careers. The partnership focuses on addressing the shortage of health care professionals serving Virginia – particularly in rural areas.
A $750,000 grant from the Claude Moore Foundation enabled Virginia 4-H to create the Virginia 4-H Mobile Life Sciences Learning Lab. Housed in a tractor-trailer, the lab is a traveling classroom that allows Virginia 4-H Extension agents to bring fun, interactive health science learning to elementary school students all across Virginia. The lab is filled with activity stations where students can do hands-on exploration of the human brain, human and animal physiology, emotional and mental health, environmental science, health careers, and other STEM-based topics.
Over the next three years, Virginia 4-H plans to bring the lab to visit more than 10,000 students in 42 Virginia cities and counties.
“The challenges in rural health care are immense, and it’s critical that we provide the next generation with the tools, knowledge, and inspiration to pursue careers in this field,” said William Hazel, the chief executive officer of the Claude Moore Opportunities, which spun off from the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation in 2024. “Virginia 4-H is a proven leader in youth development, making it the ideal partner to empower young people with transformative learning experiences in health and life sciences.”
“We are deeply grateful for the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation’s investment in Virginia’s youth and the future of healthcare,” said Jeremy Johnson, state 4-H leader and associate director for youth programs with Virginia Cooperative Extension. “Thanks to their support, 4-H will inspire more young people to pursue health care careers and make a lasting impact on their communities. In recognition of their steadfast commitment to enriching the lives of Virginia’s youth and improving the health of all Virginians, we are proud to honor the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation as a true Friend of 4-H.”
By Marya Barlow