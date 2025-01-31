Medical school to host public opening reception for art show Feb. 4

The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine’s spring art show, “Threads of Nature,” is on display now through May at the schools’ Roanoke campus. The public is invited to a free opening reception Feb. 4 to meet the artists, view the show and enjoy light refreshments.

What: “Threads of Nature” opening reception

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4

Where: Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine Atrium, 2 Riverside Circle, Roanoke

Artists Carol Monti, Tina Freudenberger, and Nancy Hershberger met at Shenandoah National Park in 2021 and became instant friends. Freudenberer is passionate about animals and interpreting them in her art. Hershberger is passionate about the landscape and its interpretation in fabric. Monti’s passion is a combination of both. Together, they began a journey of discovery as they shared information, inspiration, and insights into their work.

“Threads of Nature” displays these three artists’ quilts that explore nature and animal scenes through fabric and thread. For more information about the event, visit the event page.

If you are an individual with a disability and desire an accommodation, please contact Courtney Powell at [email protected] during regular business hours at least 10 business days prior to visiting.