Public health students learn about health care barriers while working with EMS

Sydney Sokol, majoring in public health as well as human nutrition, foods, and exercise at Virginia Tech, said her time at the Virginia Tech Rescue Squad is an avenue to public health outside of the classroom setting.

“When you are in the back of the ambulance with a patient in front of you, you get the opportunity to see how concepts from the classroom are applicable to the lives of the community around you,” Sokol said.

“What I really like about public health is doing community education and preventive medicine,” said Miranda Jones, who is working with the Blacksburg and Roanoke County rescue squads. “And with EMS, I think we get the unique experience of seeing patients in their homes, so we can look at that background and give them education, whether it’s about their medical condition or how to be healthier at home.”

Jones also comes from a family of paramedics, which inspired her to join the rescue squad.

Albert Annan, another undergraduate in the accelerated public health master’s program, said working with the Virginia Tech Rescue Squad is as much of a social role as a medical role.

“We don’t just see people who need emergency help all the time,” Annan said. “We see people who have anxiety, panic attacks, depression.”

Hungerford said not only do students learn from their patients, but she as an instructor learns from her students.

“My students are the mentors.” said Hungerford when talking about what it’s like working alongside public health students. “They bring their public health skills to both their patients and leadership positions. Our students are all really busy, but they’re choosing to do this volunteer work on top of that and they’re already making a difference.”