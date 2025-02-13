Are we eating ourselves to death? Biomedical researchers tackle this question and more

Can foods be addictive? Can sound heal? What if we could predict when your heart is more likely to stop? How does the fluid that flows in our mostly liquid bodies affect deadly diseases?

“Pocket Science,” a new short-form podcast produced by the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, digs into those questions and seeks answers from the institute’s world-class investigators, who also explain their research into these systems and how to better treat the diseases that impact them.

With its launch this week, “Pocket Science” joins “Curious Conversations,” a podcast produced by the Office of the Vice President for Research and Innovation, in highlighting groundbreaking research at Virginia Tech.

The first episode of “Pocket Science” features Alex DiFeliceantonio, assistant professor and interim co-director of the Center for Health Behaviors Research at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute. She studies the neuropsychology of nutrition.