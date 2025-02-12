Farm Bureau Young Farmers Expo to be held in Franklin County

The 2025 Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Winter Expo will take place Feb. 21-23 in Franklin County.

VFBF Young Farmers is a leadership development and networking program for farmers and agriculture industry professionals ages 18-35. Almost 150 young farmers and others with an interest in agriculture are expected to gather at the event to network, learn about key agricultural issues and explore agriculture in the area.

The event is open to all who have an interest in agriculture. Programming will include engagement activities with county supervisors and agricultural advisory board members; and workshops on farm finances, agricultural advocacy, farm safety, VFBF committees and programs, and farm transition planning—all at the Christian Heritage Academy, 625 Glenn Wood Drive, Rocky Mount. Mind Your Melon founder Marshal Sewell will discuss mental health awareness as the event’s keynote speaker.

Area farm tours will be offered on Friday and Saturday, with locations including the Ferrum College Titmus Agricultural Center, KC Farms and Meats, Healing Strides, Melvin’s Farm to Fork, Pacabella Farms, Homestead Creamery, Chester Bowman Dairy, Ferguson Land and Lumber, Twin Creeks Distillery, Seven Oaks Dairy, Four Oaks Farm and Exchange Milling Company.

Visit vafb.swoogo.com/yf2025winterexpo for additional information and to request full registration or one-day registration after the deadline. Registration is free and includes meals, programs, workshops, tours, expo T-shirts and networking opportunities.