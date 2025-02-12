Virginia State Parks volunteer numbers increase to 221,132

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia State Parks are excited to announce that in 2024, volunteers donated a grand total of 221,132 hours of service.

“Our volunteers provided countless visitors with exceptional recreation opportunities and meaningful experiences in our beautiful parks,” said Dr. Melissa Baker, Virginia State Parks Director.” Their efforts have showcased the very best of what Virginia State Parks has to offer—breathtaking landscapes, vibrant programs, and a welcoming environment for everyone who steps foot into our parks.”

At the rate of $33.49 per volunteer hour, volunteers provided over 7.4 million dollars ($7,405,710,68) worth of work to Virginia State Parks. The volunteer rate is calculated by the Independent Sector, with the Do Good Institute at the University of Maryland.

“Our volunteers served the equivalent number of hours of 110 full time employees,” said Virginia State Parks Community and Engagement Manager Scarlett Stevens. “Volunteers are truly an extension of our parks. We are so grateful for all their hard work and dedication as they offer their expertise and enthusiasm for the natural environment and cultural history of Virginia State Parks to make these lands more accessible to our guests.”

Volunteers provide support in many ways such as being a camp host, participating in group or individual park projects and organizing programs and special events.

Individual and group volunteers contributed 107,000 hours, AmeriCorps and Youth Conservation Corps donated 25,168 hours and camp hosts dedicated 88,655 hours.

Compared to 2023, both individual and group volunteer hours increased. This is due to the work of park staff getting their volunteers up to date on background checks, hosting more events and focusing on volunteer appreciation. The growth can also be attributed to the new wage volunteer positions that several parks have now but have not had in previous years.

“We are glad to see that with the new positions, we are able to work with more volunteers on projects and events,” said Stevens. “I can’t thank our volunteers and staff enough for an amazing year. I look forward to another productive year.”

To see how you can volunteer at a Virginia State Park, check out the Volunteer Opportunities web page at https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/ state-parks/volunteers.