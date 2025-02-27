Research demos display wide range of innovation at Alexandria campus

On Tuesday, local and national media members got a sneak peek at some of the groundbreaking work and dynamic educational spaces inside Virginia Tech’s new academic building in Alexandria before the grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on Friday.

“The opening of our new location here in Alexandria adds to Virginia Tech’s growing network of innovation in the greater D.C. area,” said Lance Collins, vice president and executive director of the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus. “Faculty and programs will support new outreach and partnerships that advance research and learning opportunities, enabling graduate students to address global-scale problems.”

Media members were joined by members of the university’s architecture and facilities teams, as well as partners from SmithGroup, which designed the building.

“It’s thrilling for someone in my position to see a project like this come up out of the ground,” said Liza Morris, assistant vice president for planning and university architect. “A project like this is a combination of a tremendous amount of luck, talent, and skill from massive teams to support this effort.”