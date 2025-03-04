back to top
Burn Ban in Effect for Roanoke County, Virginia

The Roanoke Star
March 5, 2025

(Roanoke County, VA—March 4, 2025) From the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office: Effective March 5, 2025: Due to the forecasted strong winds for the next few days, there will be a ban on all open burning (INCLUDING RECREATIONAL FIRES) in Roanoke County through Friday, March 7.

Normal operations will resume on Friday, March 7, at 4 p.m.

All burn permit holders have been contacted about the ban.

Please be reminded that when the ban is lifted on Friday at 4 p.m., the Statewide burn laws, which limit burning to between 4 p.m. and midnight, are still in effect until April 30.

Also, any fire larger than a recreational fire (2 ft. by 3 ft.) in Roanoke County must have a burn permit.

A permit can be obtained by calling 540-777-8732.

Virginia DMV Warns Customers of Toll Charge Text Scam

