Virginia War Memorial Seeks Applicants For 2025 Marocchi Scholarship

(Richmond) The Virginia War Memorial (VWM) in Richmond is seeking applicants for its RADM Marocchi Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded annually to Virginia high school seniors and college or university students who plan to enroll or are enrolled in ROTC at their prospective schools.

It provides two awards of $2,500 each, one given to a graduating senior from a Virginia high school, and one given to a Virginia resident attending a college or university in Virginia. This scholarship is intended to reward Virginia students who plan to serve in the military and participate in ROTC at a Virginia college or university.

The winners will each receive a scholarship awardand a certificate from the nonprofit Virginia War Memorial Foundation. They will also be invited to Richmond to be recognized for their work and commitment to serving the nation during the Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 26, 2025.

Application packages and all documents sent separately must be received by the VWM via email or USPS, on or before Monday, April 28, 2025 (11:59 pm E.T.) Applicants do not need to be JROTC participants in their high schools. All graduating seniors who meet the qualifications are welcome to apply. Detailed information regarding rules, guidelines and how to enter are available online at https://vawarmemorial.org/learn/contests-scholarships/marocchi/.

The scholarship is named for Rear Admiral John Marocchi, who served in the United States Navy for decades, with a career that spanned service in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Admiral Marocchi was one of very few Navy officers to complete Army Airborne training and was a recipient of the Purple Heart and Legion of Merit. He also served for over fifteen years as a member of the Board of Trustees at the Virginia War Memorial. He was aperson who used every opportunity to teach those around him, and all were able to benefit from his experience and perceptive view of the world. In his memory, a scholarship was created to encourage and enable motivated students who plan to enroll or who are already enrolled in the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) at a Virginia school of higher education.

For additional information or questions, please contact Elizabeth Oglesby, VWM’s Education Outreach & Programs Manager, at [email protected] or by calling 804-786-9700.

About the Virginia War Memorial

The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth, and Inspire Patriotism in All.Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, and the Global War on Terrorism.

The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms.

The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220 and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events.

For more information, please visit http://www.vawarmemorial.org/

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS)

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 50 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral health,housing, employment, education, and other programs.

The agency operates long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, dementia/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present.

For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov