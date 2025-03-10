Southern Rock Hits Roanoke: Blackberry Smoke & Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs Coming to Berglund Center!

(Roanoke, Virginia) Get ready for a night of electrifying Southern rock as Blackberry Smoke and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs roll into Berglund Center, bringing their high-energy sound to Roanoke’s Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on August 3rd!

Throughout their career, Blackberry Smoke have embodied Georgia’s rich musical legacy, honoring the people, places and sounds of their home state. Their latest album, Be Right Here draws inspiration from Southern rock, blues-leaning classic rock and rootsy vintage country and is full of vivid and relatable characters that ensure the songs often resemble rich short stories.

Over the past two decades, Blackberry Smoke has amassed the following of a loyal fanbase, leading their last six full-length albums to achieve great chart success, including 2021’s You Hear Georgia, which reached #1 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk Albums chart and 2024’s Be Right Here, which reached the top 5 on the Top Current Album Sales chart.

Touring relentlessly, the band know a little something about hitting the road in order to find a place to belong, and supported by the strong fanbase of Brothers and Sisters, legions of whom travel across the globe to support the band, they in turn give fans a palace to belong.

Over the years the band has appeared across the globe on stages such as Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, Summerfest, Glastonbury, Download UK, to name a few, and has no plans to stop anytime soon.

For Blackberry Smoke, embracing the light and finding the silver lining are once again at the heart of what they do best.

Learn more about Blackberry Smoke at BlackberrySmoke.

Mike Campbell was a member, architect and co-captain of the Heartbreakers, a band he co-founded with Tom Petty, whom he met in a Gainesville, Florida carport in 1972.

The Heartbreakers lead guitarist, Campbell co-wrote many of the Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers hits and also co-produced many of their albums – in addition to penning songs for Don Henley (“Boys of Summer”), Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks and playing on records by Aretha Franklin, Roy Orbison and Johnny Cash.

In 2018, Campbell joined Fleetwood Mac’s World Tour on lead guitar and in 2020, Campbell released Wreckless Abandon, the first album by The Dirty Knobs, a group that was Campbell’s longtime side project but is now his primary musical focus. They released their second LP External Combustion in 2022 and toured the USA, including runs opening for both Chris Stapleton and The Who.

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs’ new album Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits is out now on BMG featuring appearances from artists including Graham Nash, Lucinda Williams, Chris Stapleton and fellow Heartbreaker Benmont Tench.

In additional to Campbell, The Dirty Knobs features fellow Heartbreaker Steve Ferrone on drums, Chris Holt (Don Henley) on guitar and Lance Morrison (Don Henley) on bass.

