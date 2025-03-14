ROBERT L MARONIC: Trump’s Not Sharing Intelligence With Ukraine For A Week Was Gratuitously Cruel

President Trump‘s public decision to stop sharing intelligence with Ukraine on March 5 was gratuitously cruel. This was in addition to his stopping of all military aid two days earlier on March 3.

Trump made these mean decisions, which was reminiscent of his mentor Roy Cohn, in retaliation for his own and J.D. “Hillbilly Elegy” Vance’s gang-up shouting match with Ukraine’s Zelensky, which disgracefully occurred in the Oval Office on February 28.

This all occurred because the omniscient Trump mendaciously and quasi-pathologically accused Zelensky on February 19 of actually starting the three-year-old Russo-Ukrainian war, and calling him a “dictator.” I wonder which White House money-and pension-grubbing sycophant was afraid to tell Trump that this is what Putin‘s Kremlin has been propagandizing worldwide since February 24, 2022?

The answer to that question is nobody, which also includes Fox News and Newsmax, and that worries me for the next four years.

Trump subsequently and vindictively punished both Zelensky and the Ukrainian people in order to bring them to the negotiating table in Saudi Arabia so that the Ukrainian president would agree to a ceasefire with the bloodthirsty and lupine Putin.

Trump’s decision was wholeheartedly approved by both CIA director, John Ratcliffe, and national security advisor, Mike Waltz on March 5. His decision was also approved by Ukraine peace envoy and retired three-star Army (mule-abuser) general Keith Kellogg on March 6.

Trump should never have publicly confirmed that he stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine, which automatically gave Putin a superior military advantage.

What Trump never understood was that the “the suspension of intelligence [had] a more immediate impact by disrupting Ukraine’s ability to track and target Russian troops, tanks and ships; its other allies [lacked] the same resources to fill the gap.”

Trump’s decision not to share intelligence should have been conveyed privately to Zelensky with the upmost secrecy and top security clearance. That way it would have spared the inevitable deaths of hundreds of defenseless innocent Ukrainian civilians not to mention all the men, women, and children, who will be maimed for life.

Putin’s kleptomaniac Russia should never have known about this highly sensitive information. This is common sense 101, which seems to be lacking in more ways than one in the White House.

According to the New York Times on March 5, “C.I.A. director, John Ratcliffe, and the national security adviser, Michael Waltz, both confirmed the pause in intelligence support, but suggested it could be short-lived if Ukraine quickly came back to the negotiating table.” Trump’s Ukraine peace envoy Keith Kellogg agreed with both Ratcliffe and Waltz, especially in regard to intelligence sharing on March 6, after Zelensky accepted Trump’s rare earth mineral deal.

Unbelievably, Trump boasted on March 9 to David Brennan of ABC News that “Russia was “bombing the hell out of Ukraine,” for which he was directly responsible. The previous night the Russians had killed twenty-four civilians.” The dreadful title of Brennan’s article was “Ukraine Reports 264 Russian Drone Attacks In 48 Hours Amid Trump Aid Freeze.”

According to ABC News on March 9, “24 [additional ] people were killed in drone strikes in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Odessa. Among the locations that were bombed were residential buildings and a shopping center in the Donetsk city of Dobropillya, which was subjected to ballistic missile and drone attacks.”

This attack could have been easily prevented or mitigated if our commander in chief had kept intelligence sharing with Ukraine on March 5, which is far superior to Europe’s. The civilian death toll thanks to Trump just kept adding up into the hundreds most of last week because he could not publicly keep his mouth shut.

Trump has much innocent Ukrainian civilian blood on his hands.

According to Radio Free Europe, “Russian air strikes on March 8 in eastern Ukraine killed at least 50 people in the Donetsk region, according to local officials, with at least 11 deaths reported in the city of Dobropillya.”

According to Time on March 8, “at least 11 people were killed in multiple strikes on a town in Ukraine’s embattled eastern Donetsk region late Friday, and another seven people were killed in four towns close to the front where Russian troops have been making steady advances, said regional Gov. Vadym Filashkin.

Three others died when a Russian drone bombed a civilian workshop in the northeastern Kharkiv region, emergency service officials reported. One man was killed by shelling in the region.

How many Ukrainian civilians have been killed since Trump stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine on March 5? It appears to be over a hundred so far thanks to Trump and his three sycophants: Ratcliffe, Waltz and Kellogg.

In my opinion, Trump is a real “sukin syn,” which is Russian for “s** of a b****,” for publicly revealing to Russia that Washington would no longer be sharing intelligence with Ukraine on March 5. I suppose that if our esteemed president had done a tour of combat or even non-combat tour of duty in South Vietnam instead of qualifying for four daft deferments from 1965 to 1968, he might have a better understanding of the horrors of war upon defenseless civilians.

However, I think that Trump is highly motivated in bringing a ceasefire or armistice between Ukraine and Russia in order to win a Nobel Peace Prize as recently backed in the past two weeks by Congressman Darrell Issa (R-CA) and Senator Jim Banks (R-IN) .

Can you imagine if Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida were suddenly attacked by a massive wave of drones and non-nuclear missiles at 3 AM by a foreign adversary with no warning? Scores of innocent civilian workers and staff would have tragically died or been wounded.

Trump seems to have a severe lack of empathy, but an abundance of callous coldness, endless ambition and a lack of human compassion in regard to Ukrainian civilians.

I suspect that smoldering Mar-a-Lago by sunrise would have look like a destroyed “Rubble-a-Lago.” NBC News succinctly summarized Trump’s stopping of military aid and especially intelligence sharing with Ukraine with this headline, which stated, “Trump‘s pause on Ukraine aid is like the U.S. switching sides [to the Nazis or fascist Japan] in WWII [in March 1941], expert says.”

In the past an abundance of U.S. intelligence tremendously “has helped it [Ukraine] to anticipate Russian attacks and troop movements, and avoid nightly barrages from Russian drones on its cities and infrastructure.” I just hope that Elon Musk never once considered allowing Ukraine not to use Starlink, which is much superior for communications, than “text messages on cellular networks.”

Finally and mercifully on March 11 Washington announced that the U.S. would “restart intelligence sharing and security assistance to Ukraine.” Unfortunately, Trump took seven days to correct his horrible mistake, which resulted in hundreds of civilian Ukrainian deaths and suffering.

Trump has much innocent Ukrainian civilian blood on his hands, especially the blood of a steadfast ally fighting against an autocratic tyrant, who shall only be placated by a ceasefire if Ukraine never joins NATO, and Putin keeps the 20% of occupied Ukraine among other demands.