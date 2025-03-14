Grammy-Nominated Organist Pat Bianchi Trio to Perform at Jefferson Center

The Pat Bianchi Trio will perform at the Jefferson Center on Friday, April 11, with shows at 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM.

Grammy-nominated organist Pat Bianchi has established himself as one of the premier organists on the international scene today.

Bianchi is the winner of Downbeat Magazine’s 2016 Rising Star Poll and Hot House 2019 poll and a 2024 Jazz Journalists Association nominee as Keyboardist of the Year.

In addition to leading his own groups, Pat Bianchi also enjoyed tenured memberships in the bands of some of the most highly revered artists in modern jazz, including Pat Martino, Lou Donaldson, Joe Locke, Ralph Peterson Jr., and Chuck Loeb. Bianchi has released nine CDs as a leader and is also a featured artist on over 35 recordings. While maintaining an active performance schedule, Bianchi also hosts the weekly Sirius XM Radio show “Organized” and is currently on faculty at Berklee College of Music.

Drummer Chris Burroughs will join Bianchi. Currently based in Atlanta, Burroughs has performed throughout the United States, Europe, Japan, and Australia, sharing the stage with artists such as Dee Dee Bridgewater, Carmen Bradford, Jennifer Holiday, Russell Gunn, and Chris Duarte.

Rounding out the trio is guitarist Amaury Cabral Jorge, a recent Berklee College of Music graduate. He has collaborated on recordings and live performances with artists including Randy Brecker, Nate Smith, Geoffrey Keezer, and Terri Lyne Carrington.

If you have any questions, you can contact the box office

Mon-Fri, 10 AM – 2 PM

540-345-2550

[email protected]