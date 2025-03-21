Virginia Tech researcher tackles corn disease with data

Traditional fungicide treatment practices depend on calendar-based applications rather than real-time disease monitoring. This approach involves applying fungicides at specific growth stages of a crop without assessing the actual presence of foliar diseases. Consequently, this leads to higher fungicide application costs, environmental issues, and the potential development of fungicide resistance in pathogens.

Ph.D. student Kamal Chhetri joined the Zeng Lab at SPAREC in 2023 and has been making strides in sustainable disease management for crops with a particular focus on corn foliar disease epidemiology.

“My enthusiasm for plant pathology, technology, and data science inspired me to explore data-driven solutions by integrating pathogen monitoring with environmental data to improve current management practices in support of growers,” says Chhetri said.

Under the guidance of his advisors, plant pathologists Yuan Zeng and David Langston, Chhetri uses do-it-yourself, low-cost, solar-powered spore trap samplers and a high-throughput sequencing approach to monitor airborne fungal pathogens in corn fields. High-throughput sequencing enables scientists to quickly and efficient read the DNA sequences of numerous samples simultaneously.