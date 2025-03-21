Youngkin, Griffith Announce $11M for Southwest VA Mine Revitalization

Governor Glenn Youngkin and Congressman Morgan Griffith announced yesterday that $11 million in federal funding is now available to drive economic development in southwest Virginia’s coalfield communities.

The Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) is accepting applications for the eighth round of the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) program, a cornerstone of the Commonwealth’s rural revitalization strategy that transforms abandoned mine lands and surrounding areas into opportunities for economic growth.

“This investment represents the kind of practical, forward-looking approach that transforms communities,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We’re delivering on our promise to build a Commonwealth that works for all Virginians by honoring our rich mining heritage, creating jobs, and building a strong economic engine that will power innovation and growth for future generations.”

Since its inception in 2017, AMLER has successfully transformed former mining sites into vibrant economic assets across southwest Virginia. Previous funding rounds have established industrial parks, renewable energy facilities, tourism destinations, and critical infrastructure improvements throughout the region. The U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) selected Virginia as one of just six states to receive this competitive award, reflecting the Commonwealth’s national leadership in innovative rural economic development.

“The AMLER program has been a game-changer for Southwest Virginia’s coal country,” said Congressman Morgan Griffith. “Its projects demonstrate what’s possible when we invest wisely in our communities—creating business sites, infrastructure, and recreational assets that benefit the hardworking families and businesses throughout our coalfield communities. I’m excited to see what the next chapter of this successful program will bring.”

To qualify for funding, projects must be located on or adjacent to mine lands abandoned before 1977 and demonstrate strong economic development potential. Virginia Energy maintains an interactive map showing eligible AML locations to help applicants identify qualified sites.

“Virginia’s top business ranking is built on strategic investments across our Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “AMLER funds combined with Virginia’s strong assets yield growth. This program transforms challenges into opportunities, providing the foundation entrepreneurs need to take risks and create jobs. This $11 million is fuel for innovation that will empower Southwest Virginia’s businesses and communities to thrive and grow.”

“AMLER is revitalizing landscapes while rebuilding economies,” said Virginia Energy Director Glenn Davis. “We’ve seen abandoned mine sites transform into everything from industrial parks to solar facilities and tourism destinations. We are honored to support the innovative minds building an economic future in Southwest Virginia and are looking forward to what we can accomplish together with this next round of funding.”

Applicants are encouraged to engage with Virginia Energy staff early in the process for guidance on project eligibility and requirements. Guidelines and application materials are available on the Virginia Energy website. While Letters of Intent are not required, they are strongly encouraged and should be submitted by May 8, 2025, to facilitate eligibility determination. Applications are due by June 18, 2025.