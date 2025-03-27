Youngkin Announces to Appoint Ken Cuccinelli to the UVA Board of Visitors

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday his intention to appoint former Virginia Attorney General and State Senator Ken Cuccinelli to the University of Virginia Board of Visitors.

“Ken Cuccinelli is a man of deep principle and an incredibly accomplished Virginian. As a former Attorney General of Virginia, he has always stood firm for the rule of law and the values that make our Commonwealth strong,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Ken’s legal and policy expertise will be incredibly valuable to ensure swift action with the ongoing changes and challenges in higher education. I have full confidence he will help ensure Mr. Jefferson’s University remains a place of opportunity, merit, and academic freedom.”

“It is an honor to return to public service in the Commonwealth of Virginia as a member of the UVA Board of Visitors,” said Ken Cuccinelli. “As an alumnus who loves this university deeply, I’m committed to aggressively advancing plans to restore a culture of merit and end all forms of discrimination. I look forward to the important work of reducing administrative spending to keep the University affordable for students and parents and passionately defending free speech.”

Cuccinelli served in the Virginia State Senate for the 37th District from 2002-2010. He was elected the 46th Attorney General of Virginia in 2009. He has also served as the Principal Deputy Director of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services and later as Acting Director and Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security.

Cuccinelli received a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Virginia in 1991, a J.D. from the George Mason University School of Law, and an M.A. in international commerce and policy from George Mason University.