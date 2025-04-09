Firefighting without PFAS, expert explains

For decades, PFAS, which stands for polyfluoroalkyl substances, have been a staple in firefighting foams because of their ability to smother liquid fuel fires. But as concerns over their environmental and health impacts grow, researchers are racing to find safer alternatives.

Brian Lattimer, head of the Virginia Tech Department of Mechanical Engineering, has been at the forefront of this challenge. With new bans on PFAS and increasing awareness of their impacts, his team is working to develop firefighting solutions that do not rely on these chemicals.

What are PFAS?

“PFAS are a group of over 4,700 fluorochemicals, widely used because of their resistance to water and oil,” Lattimer says. “They’ve been commercially produced since the 1940s and can be found in everything from cleaning agents and cosmetics to nonstick cookware and firefighting foams.”

The problem

“The issue,” Lattimer says, “is that these compounds persist in the environment and may pose risks to human health. PFAS in firefighting foam are in a water solution making them very mobile in the environment. While concerns about PFAS have been around since the early 2000s, the recent bans have really brought them into the spotlight.”

The role of PFAS in firefighting

The most effective firefighting foam is Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), which contains PFAS. “PFAS is one of the soap compounds in AFFF,” Lattimer says. “It allows the foam to rapidly spread over the fuel and self-heal if disrupted, making it highly effective in smothering the fire.”

Finding PFAS-free alternatives

Lattimer and his team are taking an innovative approach to replacing PFAS.

“We are developing AI tools and test methods to help chemists identify new replacements and accelerate screening them to determine if they meet fire testing requirements,” he says. “These tools will also help regulators evaluate how well PFAS-free alternatives perform. We expect them to be available for use over the next year.”

But it’s not a simple swap.

“PFAS-free foams don’t work as well as traditional AFFF,” Lattimer says. “That means firefighters may need more foam to put out the same fire. We may need to modify application systems and provide additional firefighter training. With AI playing a key role though, we hope that new, equally effective PFAS-free agents can be rapidly identified.”

About Lattimer

Brian Lattimer is the head of the Virginia Tech Department of Mechanical Engineering and the Nicholas and Rebecca Des Champs Chair. Lattimer earned his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees from Virginia Tech and has been a faculty member since 2007. His research focuses on fire dynamics, wildland fires, material-fire interaction, and polymer discovery. With over 15 years of industry experience, including leadership roles at Jensen Hughes, he has support from agencies such as the U.S. Navy, National Science Foundation, and Department of Energy. He is a fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and the Society of Fire Protection Engineers.