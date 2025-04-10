Youngkin Announces 2025 Environmental Excellence Award Winners

On April 8, Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration recognized the 11 winners and three honorable mention recipients of the 2025 Governor’s Environmental Excellence Awards. The awards were presented at the 35th Environment Virginia Symposium held at the Virginia Military Institute.

“I applaud this year’s recipients for their continued commitment to improving Virginia’s natural resources through innovation and collaboration,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The results each project has delivered are shining examples of what can be accomplished working across sectors.”

The awards recognize a broad range of efforts that protect and improve Virginia’s environment, including projects that reduce impacts, encourage sustainability, conserve land, and demonstrate exemplary implementation of the Virginia Outdoors Plan. The awards are sponsored by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Governor’s Environmental Excellence Awards Gold Medal Winners:

Department of Defense – Chesapeake Bay Program: The Department of Defense (DoD) was one of the first federal departments to be formally involved in Chesapeake Bay watershed restoration efforts. Through efforts such as designing living shorelines, designating Sentinel Landscapes and installing agricultural best management practices on federal properties, the DoD has advanced the goals and outcomes of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement in Virginia. Their efforts not only sustain but improve the health of the Bay and the welfare of the Commonwealth’s residents.

Hampton Roads Sanitation District – James River Land Improvements – Trails Phase I: Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HRSD), in partnership with the City of Newport News, developed a mile of new trails around Riverview Farm Park as part of the Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow program. Located near its James River Treatment Plant, HRSD completed the first phase of trail upgrades to Riverview Farm Park including a new trail system with boardwalks along Flax Mill Creek, Deep Creek and the James River.

Naval Weapons Station Yorktown – Penniman Spit Living Shoreline Project – Installation Resilience and Ecosystem Enhancement: The U.S. Navy partnered with Virginia Institute for Marine Science to design and permit a living shoreline restoration project. Through this project, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown reduced erosion along three miles of shoreline, fortified federal Superfund sites, protected military training grounds, complied with the Sikes Act for natural resource protection and supported the 2014 Chesapeake Bay Agreement’s environmental objectives – all preserving the unique ecosystem of the York River.

Information about the silver and bronze award winners, as well as honorable mention recipients, is available on the DEQ website.