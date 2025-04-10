RCPS Hosts Student Job Fair and Summer Program Showcase

Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) will host its fourth annual RCPS Works Student Job & Transition Fair on Thursday, April 17, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at the Berglund Center Special Events Center. This year’s event will also feature Roanoke Summer Connect, a dedicated space where families can learn about summer camps, programs, and enrichment opportunities offered throughout the Roanoke Valley.

When: Thursday, April 17, 2025, from 3 to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Berglund Center, Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke, VA 24016

Who: More than 80 local employers and community organizations; RCPS elementary and middle school students and families for Roanoke Summer Connect; and high school students and their families for RCPS Works Student Job & Transition Services Fair

Originally created in 2022, RCPS Works is designed to connect Roanoke’s hardworking students with local businesses offering summer jobs and long-term career opportunities. More than 80 employers are expected to attend this year, representing industries such as construction, HVAC, food service, banking, healthcare, education, and more. Transition services and resources will also be available for students with disabilities.

New this year, Roanoke Summer Connect will bring together RCPS, the City of Roanoke, and local organizations such as the United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge to help families discover free and low-cost summer learning opportunities. This one-stop-shop, which was created in partnership with Del. Sam Rasoul, provides valuable information and sign-up support for programs available throughout the community.

More information is available at https://www.rcps.info/Page/172.