Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office to host first of four Special Olympic Virginia Fundraisers

The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is thrilled to announce its fourth annual Cover the Cruiser and Tip the Deputy fundraiser at Bubba’s 33 Restaurant.

This marks the first time the agency and this restaurant have joined forces to raise money for Special Olympics Virginia. This begins the annual donation drive in support of Special Olympics Virginia.

Join a delicious meal, receive exceptional service from our deputies, and contribute to a wonderful cause. The event allows two opportunities to donate. First, the Cover the Cruiser initiative will feature a patriotic recruitment car parked in front of Bubba’s 33 from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Donations of any amount will result in a pledge card being placed on the cruiser, with the goal to cover the entire vehicle. Donations in cash, as well as debit/credit card payments are welcomed.

Additionally, inside Bubba’s 33, the personnel will be volunteering their time as “Celebrity Waiters” to serve patrons during the event. All tips earned by our Celebrity Waiters will go directly towards supporting Special Olympics Virginia.

Event details:

Where: Bubba’s 33, 4824 Valley View Blvd, Roanoke VA

When: Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM

Why: To raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Virginia

You are invited to join in on Saturday, April 12, 2025, for a fun-filled event that supports a fantastic cause.

Together, we can make a difference in the lives of athletes with intellectual disabilities through Special Olympics Virginia.