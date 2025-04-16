‘Milestone’ discovery may unlock the true biomedical might of exosomes

The discovery is described in a recent article in the Journal of Biological Engineering.

“This is a milestone toward harnessing exosomes for real-world biomedical use, especially in targeted drug delivery and next-generation diagnostics,” Gourdie said.

Exosomes are released by many cell types. They measure just 30 to 150 nanometers in diameter, and a single quart of raw milk contains trillions. These biological delivery vehicles have shown promise for protecting drugs from degradation or targeting by the body’s hostile gut environment or blood borne immune response, respectively until they reach diseased or damaged areas.

Gourdie’s lab, in search of a way to deliver its lab-developed, wound-healing peptide, created a sophisticated filtration-based process to extract exosomes from milk. Where previous methods based on cultured cells produce only trace amounts, Gourdie’s methods produce them from milk by the pound.

He launched Tiny Cargo to bring the technology to patients.

The team members stored the exosomes at minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit, but that process was limiting. If they shipped a batch to Gourdie’s native New Zealand, for example, collaborators there had maybe three days to use them.

Alan Dogan, a Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine student working in the lab and the paper’s first author, proposed stabilized exosomes as a research project.

Other labs had tried freeze-drying, technically known as lyophilization, but with limited success. Dogan found that a binder improved stability. After discussion within the lab about the high tryptophan content in colostrum, the first breast milk produced by nursing mothers, and the potential importance of this amino acid to adhesion of exosomes with milk proteins, Dogan tested the amino acid.

It worked, producing a powdery product that remained stable at room temperature for long periods.

“We think what happens is maybe the tryptophan decorates the outside of the exosomes, prevents them from aggregating together, and also maybe even gives them a little suit of armor,” Gourdie said.

The process not only solves the lab’s storage problem, but alleviates an industrial bottleneck by allowing exosome production and warehousing at scale.

“What this allows for commercial implementation is running through the whole process, putting it on a shelf, and when a customer wants to buy some or to do a project, it’s right there,” said Spencer Marsh, chief scientific officer for Tiny Cargo and a research scientist in the Gourdie Lab.