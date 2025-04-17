Former Hokies Star Bryan Randall Begins Coaching Career at William & Mary

Randall and London, William & Mary’s head coach, go way back. As an assistant coach at Boston College, London recruited Randall out of high school. The two saw each other from time to time over the years after Randall graduated from Virginia Tech and established a friendship.

Randall said he never really sought to get into the coaching business primarily because of the toll that it takes on families, with demanding hours and constant moves. But he never shut the door on the idea either.

The William & Mary job offered him the opportunity to stay close to home and to work with an established coach and within a program that fit both him and his personality. All those things are important to him.

“I know that’s asking for a lot, especially when you’re talking about just starting, with no previous experience,” Randall said. “I was hoping that a situation would come along, but I wasn’t outwardly seeking. I wasn’t sending in resumes, and I wasn’t contacting coaches.

“When I got that call in January, I knew. It was a no brainer. I didn’t even ask for a situation like this. I couldn’t even write this up.”

Randall, who graduated with a degree in sociology from the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences and a master’s degree in health and nutrition from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, became the second former Virginia Tech quarterback to enter the college coaching ranks this offseason. The other is Michael Vick, a former All-American at Virginia Tech who played 13 seasons in the NFL and went to four Pro Bowls.

In mid-December, Vick resigned from a job as a studio analyst at Fox Sports to become the head coach at Norfolk State. Vick and Randall, two longtime friends and golfing partners, had a conversation about Randall possibly joining Vick’s staff, but both agreed that Vick needed more experienced coaches to support him as a first-time head coach.

“I told him, ‘I don’t even want to be in a position where you don’t have the best coaches and the most experience around you to help you be successful,’” Randall said. “Not saying that I can’t coach, but I know there are things that I will have to learn about the other side away from football because I know there’s more than that. You’ve got the recruiting, the academics, the logistics, the scholarships, and raising money.

“I told him, ‘I want you to have as many people around you to be able to support you and to be able to have experience to guide you along in every position.’ We were on the same page. We understood each other. And I told him, ‘Who’s to say down the road after I get this experience, that’s different.’”