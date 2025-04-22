back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeNews
News

Shane Ross appointed as Roanoke Electric Steel Chair

Author:

The Roanoke Star
|

Date:

April 22, 2025

0
Shane Ross. Photo by Peter Means for Virginia Tech.

Shane Ross, professor of aerospace and ocean engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been appointed the Roanoke Electric Steel Chair of Engineering.

The Roanoke Electric Steel Chair in Engineering was established with generous gifts from the Roanoke Steel Corporation in 1976.

Ross is internationally recognized for his pioneering contributions across an extraordinary range of interdisciplinary fields, including control theory, dynamical systems, space mission design, chaotic fluid dynamics, environmental transport of microorganisms, and the biomechanics of living systems. He is equally committed to public outreach, with a strong record of making complex scientific topics accessible through popular science articles and an engaging online presence.

Over his career, Ross has secured $17 million in research funding from a wide variety of funding sources. He has mentored 16 Ph.D.s and three postdoctoral scholars — one-third of whom have gone on to faculty positions — and published more than 100 peer-reviewed journal articles with over 7,700 citations. Known for his creative and effective teaching, Ross consistently earns outstanding evaluations in both undergraduate and graduate courses.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in physics and Ph.D. in control and dynamical systems, both from the California Institute of Technology.

By Anne Kroemer Hoffman

Previous article
ROBERT L. MARONIC: Trump Is Wrong To Defund The Voice of America

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

ROBERT L. MARONIC: Trump Is Wrong To Defund The Voice of America

Columnists 0
One of my earliest childhood memories was listening to...

SCOT BELLAVIA: On Reading

Columnists 0
For all their differences, books by writers about writing...

Parkside Picks Returns May 3 with 60+ Vendors at Green Hill Park

Community 0
Parkside Picks returns to Roanoke County’s Green Hill Park...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2025 TheRoanokeStar.com. All Rights Reserved.