Virginia residents will need a REAL ID to board an airplane starting May 7th

Beginning on May 7, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will no longer accept state-issued identifications that are not REAL ID compliant at TSA security checkpoints. All airline passengers 18 years and older, including TSA PreCheck® members, must present REAL ID-compliant identification or another acceptable ID, such as a passport, at TSA security checkpoints starting May 7.

Passengers who present a state-issued identification that is not REAL ID compliant and who do not have another acceptable alternative (i.e., a passport) can expect to face delays, additional screening, and the possibility of not being permitted into the security checkpoint.

Federal law (The REAL ID Act of 2005) mandates that a REAL ID is needed for federal purposes.

“REAL ID is a coordinated effort by the federal government to improve the reliability and accuracy of driver licenses and identification cards,” says Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Richmond International Airport, Norfolk International Airport, Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport, Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, Lynchburg Regional Airport, Shenandoah Valley Airport and Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport. “This improvement is intended to inhibit terrorists’ ability to evade detection by using fraudulent identification.”

The Virginia REAL ID driver’s license and identification cards have a small star in the upper right corner to indicate they meet federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.

Currently, 81 percent of travelers at TSA checkpoints nationwide present an acceptable identification including a state-issued REAL ID. TSA expects the number of passengers obtaining REAL IDs to steadily increase even after the deadline of May 7. Compliance will continue with additional screening measures for those without a REAL ID until it is no longer considered a security vulnerability.

If their driver’s license is not REAL ID-compliant, travelers will need another form of approved identification, such as a passport, to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility or military base. The Virginia REAL ID driver’s license and identification card have a small star in the upper right corner to indicate they meet federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.

Virginia residents have the option to upgrade to a REAL ID if their license does not currently have the star or stick with an older standard driver’s license. However, a standard credential—without the star—will not be valid to board a domestic flight or to access secure federal facilities, including military bases and some federal offices.

To get the REAL ID, individuals will need to visit their local Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles office in person and bring certain documents to prove U.S. citizenship and Virginia residency. Required documents include one proof of identity (passport or U.S. birth certificate), proof of legal presence for non-U.S. citizens, two proofs of Virginia residency, proof of social security number, and a current driver’s license if you are applying to exchange one issued by another U.S. state.

For more information and details about how to obtain a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card in Virginia, visit Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles website.