Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Implements Expanded Security Measures

Carilion Clinic began, today, expanded security measures at its flagship hospital, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. This follows system plans announced in February to expand security measures originally piloted in the emergency department.

Weapons detection units are now at the hospital’s main public entrances. All visitors 18 and over will also go through a visitor badging system, receiving an identification badge to wear throughout their visit.

“We are grateful for the community’s cooperation and understanding as we take these important steps to expand security measures,” said Carl Cline, Vice President for Carilion Police and Security. “Your partnership ensures that we can provide the safest possible experience for all staff, patients and visitors.”

Here are important tips if you plan to visit Carilion Roanoke Memorial:

Arrive early if able: Entrances may be busier—allow extra time for screening.

Bag checks: All bags will be searched. Clear bags are not required but may expedite entry.

Prohibited items: Firearms, knives, blunt objects, vapes, and similar items are not allowed unless lawfully carried by on-duty law enforcement.

“While we’re constantly evaluating safety measures for all facilities, we are piloting weapons detection at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital given its high patient volumes as the region’s only Level 1 trauma center,” said Cline. “We will share details about future expansion as they become available.”

To plan your visit and learn more about Carilion services and locations, visit CarilionClinic.org.