back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeNews
News

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Implements Expanded Security Measures

Author:

The Roanoke Star
|

Date:

April 30, 2025

0
Photo by Patriarca12 / CC BY-SA 3.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/

Carilion Clinic began, today, expanded security measures at its flagship hospital, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. This follows system plans announced in February to expand security measures originally piloted in the emergency department.

Weapons detection units are now at the hospital’s main public entrances. All visitors 18 and over will also go through a visitor badging system, receiving an identification badge to wear throughout their visit.

“We are grateful for the community’s cooperation and understanding as we take these important steps to expand security measures,” said Carl Cline, Vice President for Carilion Police and Security. “Your partnership ensures that we can provide the safest possible experience for all staff, patients and visitors.”

Here are important tips if you plan to visit Carilion Roanoke Memorial:

  • Arrive early if able: Entrances may be busier—allow extra time for screening.
  • Bag checks: All bags will be searched. Clear bags are not required but may expedite entry.
  • Prohibited items: Firearms, knives, blunt objects, vapes, and similar items are not allowed unless lawfully carried by on-duty law enforcement.

“While we’re constantly evaluating safety measures for all facilities, we are piloting weapons detection at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital given its high patient volumes as the region’s only Level 1 trauma center,” said Cline. “We will share details about future expansion as they become available.”

To plan your visit and learn more about Carilion services and locations, visit CarilionClinic.org.

Previous article
Free Motorcycle Safety Training Coming to Roanoke This June
Next article
Youngkin Announces Record Reduction in Fentanyl OD Deaths in Virginia  

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

VA Tech Launches VR Workforce Training for Utility Sector

Business 0
Workforce training is about to get a 21st century...

New online tool tests how taxes shape sugar-sweetened drink purchases

News 0
Americans like their soda pop. And their sports drinks,...

Virginia Universities Team Up to Tackle AI Cybersecurity Risks

News 0
The Commonwealth Cyber Initiative (CCI) awarded 18 seed grants to nine...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2025 TheRoanokeStar.com. All Rights Reserved.