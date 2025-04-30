Free Motorcycle Safety Training Coming to Roanoke This June

In recognition of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month this May, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is excited to offer free Circuit RiderCourse motorcycle safety training across the Commonwealth. Developed by the Motorcycle Safety Foundation in collaboration with experienced riding professionals, the Circuit RiderCourse is designed to help motorcyclists of all skill levels improve their riding techniques and make safer decisions on the road.

About the Course

The Circuit RiderCourse is a full-day, hands-on training experience led by certified instructors. Participants ride their own motorcycles through a series of controlled, real-world speed exercises on a closed circuit. The course provides a valuable opportunity for riders to assess their skills, receive personalized feedback, and engage in group discussions that reinforce safe riding habits.

Whether a new rider or a seasoned motorcyclist, participants will benefit from practical training tailored to their individual needs. The course is offered at no cost through DMV’s Virginia Rider Training Program and only requires riders to bring their motorcycle, gear, and license.

Why Take the Course?

In 2024, Virginia reported more than 2,000 motorcycle crashes, 115 of which were fatal. While this represents a 4.96% reduction in fatal motorcycle crashes from 2023, the need for proactive safety measures remains just as important. The Circuit RiderCourse aims to address that need by equipping riders with the skills to prevent crashes, avoid injuries, and protect the significant investments they’ve made in their motorcycles, gear, and insurance. Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month serves as a reminder to all riders that safety is key.

Course Dates and Locations

The free, one-day courses will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the following locations, paid for by DMV’s Virginia Rider Training Program.

May 3 or 4 in Martinsville, VA

June 7 or 8 in Roanoke, VA

June 21 or 22 in Hampton, VA

July 19 or 20 in Hampton, VA

August 16 or 17 in Hampton, VA

September 20 or 21 in Richmond, VA

Each course is limited to 24 participants, and registration is required. Riders are encouraged to register early to secure a spot.

Registration and Additional Information

To register for the Circuit RiderCourse, click here.

To learn more about the Virginia Rider Training Programs, please visit www.dmv.virginia.gov/licenses-ids/motorcycle/rider-training-program.