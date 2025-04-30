Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert Coming to Roanoke

Nickelodeon, GEA Live, and Senbla today announced Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert – The 20th Anniversary Tour (www.avatarinconcert.com) will land in Roanoke at Berglund Center on September 24th at 8 PM. Audiences will be immersed in a two-hour performance with a live orchestra that brings the show’s iconic musical score to life in perfect harmony paired with visual highlights and favorite moments from all three seasons of the series. The news comes as Nickelodeon celebrates the milestone 20th anniversary of Avatar: The Last Airbender with all-new original digital content across the Paramount ecosystem, one-of-a-kind experiences, and brand new consumer products and games.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 2nd and are available at HenritzeDentalTickets.com.

Since its debut on February 21, 2005, Avatar: The Last Airbender has become a fixture with fans around the world, spawning a universe of popular characters, a spinoff series with The Legend of Korra, a recently announced new series, Avatar: Seven Havens, several bestselling book series, an upcoming theatrical film, and a live orchestra tour, Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert marks the 20th anniversary of this franchise in a way that joyfully celebrates the connection fans have with the original series,” says Pam Kaufman, President and CEO of International Markets, Global Consumer Products & Experiences, Paramount. “We are thrilled to be able to bring this experience to new cities worldwide, with some fun surprises in store for concert attendees.”

“We’re proud to be part of the global celebration of Avatar: The Last Airbender’s 20th anniversary,” says Floris Douwes, Producer and Managing Director at GEA Live and Ollie Rosenblatt, CEO at Senbla. “Since the concert launched in 2024, the tour has played over 200 shows, and sold 400.000 tickets worldwide, which is a rare milestone that reflects just how deeply this series continues to resonate with fans of all ages.”

Preserving the original dialogue and sound effects, the concert replaces the recorded score with a powerful live orchestra, performing the legendary music of Emmy® Award-winning composer Jeremy Zuckerman, the creative mastermind behind the show’s original music, in perfect sync with the action on screen.

“When I started work on Avatar: The Last Airbender, it was a dream to have the music performed by an orchestra,” said Zuckerman. “Now, over 20 years later, with the concert tour, that dream has come true in a way I never could have imagined. It’s profound for me to see the Avatar community of fans — so wonderfully diverse — come together to celebrate the show through its music. The atmosphere of joy at the concerts is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. I’m elated that more people will continue to share in it.”

From taiko and erhu to soaring strings and delicate woodwinds, the music comes alive alongside the adventures of Aang, Katara, Toph, Sokka, Zuko, and more, all brought together by Zuckerman’s expanded arrangements and creative collaboration with original series editor Jeff Adams. With a few inspired additions and celebratory touches designed to mark the occasion just for this milestone tour, longtime fans and newcomers alike will experience Avatar: The Last Airbender like never before.

For more information about Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert, tour dates, and tickets, please visit www.avatarinconcert.com and follow #avatarinconcert; @avatarthelastairbender on Facebook; @avatarlegends on Instagram and TikTok; and @AvatarLegends and @avatarthelastairbender on YouTube.