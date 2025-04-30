2025 Tavern Stage Summer Music Series Returns to Explore Park

For the third year, Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism, Explore Park, and Twin Creeks Brewpub are teaming up to present the Tavern Stage Summer Music Series. This music series will take place on the second Friday of each month from May to September at Explore Park’s Tavern Stage.

The Twin Creeks Brewpub lawn will be open from 5:30 PM to 10 PM, with live music from 6 PM to 8:30 PM. The band lineup includes popular regional artists featuring Southern Rock, Country, Indie, Alternative, Folk Blues, Yacht Rock and Retro sounds in an outdoor setting. The music series will kick off May 9 with Gak, a band known for covering sounds from the 90’s.

The complete 2025 schedule and band listing are as follows:

May 9 – GAK!

June 13 – Father Sun

July 18 – Empty Bottles

August 15 – Creedence Clearwater Recital

September 12 – Jordan Harman & The Humble Brags

Admission is free and visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the sounds of summer on the Twin Creeks Brewpub lawn. Food and beverage options will be available on-site at Twin Creeks Brewpub.

Visit www.RoanokeCountyParks.com/TavernStage or call (540) 387-6078 ext. 0 for event details.