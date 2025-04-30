Planting Peace: Roanoke Honors Unsolved Homicide Victims with Memorial Trees

Grief is not silent—but it often grows quietly. This spring, the City of Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission (GVPC) will launch Planting Peace, a meaningful new program that brings life, healing, and justice into focus through the planting of memorial trees for victims of unsolved homicides.

On Saturday, May 3, in collaboration with the Roanoke Police Department, Parks and Recreation, and the Roanoke Tree Stewards, GVPC will plant ten oak trees—five at Horton Park and five at Perry Park. Each tree will be dedicated in an individual ceremony throughout the summer to honor the life of someone lost to gun violence whose case remains unsolved.

“Cold case victims are more than just names in a file. They are people we remember, stories we carry, and promises we have yet to fulfill,” says RPD spokesperson Hannah Glasgow. “We remain committed finding answers and seeking justice, knowing that even the smallest new detail could be the key to bringing closure to their families. We urge anyone with knowledge, no matter how minor it may seem, to come forward.”

“Planting Peace is an opportunity for the City of Roanoke to acknowledge homicide victims with unsolved cases and say to their surviving families – we have not forgotten you,” added GVPC Commissioner Pastor Tim Harvey. “In dedicating a memorial tree in a public place, we offer families a permanent place of healing and strength.”

In addition to their symbolic significance, trees are proven to reduce violence by lowering urban heat. As they grow, these elms will offer comfort, beauty, and even cooler temperatures—creating safer, more peaceful spaces for all.

For more information about the Planting Peace program or how to support these efforts, contact the Gun Violence Prevention Commission at [email protected] .