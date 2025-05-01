Smith Mountain Lake Triathlon Set for May 3

Virginia Amateur Sports, in partnership with Kinetic MultiSports, is proud to announce that the 27th Anniversary of the Smith Mountain Lake Triathlon will be held this Saturday, May 3rd, at Smith Mountain Lake State Park.

Virginia Amateur Sports has received registrations for over 350 competitors from 16 states, Washington, DC, and Canada. Online registration closes May 3rd. Teams and individual participants will be featured. Teams (22) will be comprised of one swimmer, one biker, and one runner. Individuals will compete in all 3 phases of the event. This year’s competitors range in age from 13 to 78. This year, we have over 120 athletes racing in their first-ever triathlon.

The event will kick off at 9am at Smith Mountain Lake State Park in Huddleston, VA, with the athletes entering the water in waves (2 athletes every 3-5 seconds) from the beach for the 750-meter swim. Following the swim, the participants move into the transition area where they transfer to their bicycles for a 20K bike ride and then back to the transition area to start their 5K run through the park. There is also an Aquabike division in which participants complete only the swim and bike portion of the course. The top three (3) “Overall” male and female winners will be recognized, as well as the top three (3) winners in each age group and gender, and top three (3) team winners in each category will also be presented their awards following the race’s completion. There are also awards for the Clydesdale, Athena, and Military divisions. Finisher medals will be awarded as participants cross the finish line.

The race is part of the Virginia State Parks Adventure Series.

The Title Sponsor for the race is Charlene Jones, REMAX Lakefront Realty.