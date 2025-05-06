HUD Announces Disaster Relief for Virginia After Winter Storms and Flooding

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner announced the availability of Federal disaster assistance to the Commonwealth of Virginia to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms and flooding from Feb. 10-18, 2025. President Trump issued a Major Disaster Declaration on April 4, 2025 for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“HUD is here to support Virginians as they rebuild their homes, communities, and businesses following the severe winter storms and flooding,” said Secretary Turner. “Disaster response is a foundational part of our mission-minded approach to serving American communities as they work to rebuild.”

“I am grateful to President Trump and the entire Administration for approving federal disaster assistance for the Commonwealth of Virginia. These resources aid recovery efforts in the areas of Southwest Virginia affected by Hurricane Helene last fall along with the severe flooding brought on by February’s winter storms,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Thank you to Secretary Turner and his team for their strong partnership supporting Virginians adversely impacted by these storms.”

“Parts of Southwest Virginia faced intense flooding during a wave of February winter storms. The resulting damage to businesses and homes impacted many people in Southwest Virginia who were in the middle of recovering from Hurricane Helene. Secretary Turner’s announcement to extend natural disaster aid and financial flexibility resources to Southwest Virginia will help our communities access vital recovery services,” said U.S. Representative Morgan Griffith (VA-09).

Effective immediately HUD is:

Providing financial flexibility– A 90-day moratorium is issued on foreclosures of mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA). There is also a 90-day extension granted automatically for Home Equity Conversion Mortgages. The moratorium and extension are effective as of the President’s disaster declaration date. Homeowners affected by the disaster should contact their mortgage or loan servicer immediately for assistance. Conventional mortgage holders may also be eligible for additional relief through their mortgage holder. Call the FHA Resource Center at 1-800-304-9320 for additional information. To learn more about disaster relief options for FHA homeowners visit the FHA Disaster Relief site.

Making mortgage insurance available - When homes are destroyed or damaged to an extent that required reconstruction or complete replacement, HUD’s Section 203(h) program provides FHA insurance to disaster victims. Borrowers from participating FHA- approved lenders are eligible for 100 percent financing including closing costs.

Making financing available for both mortgage and home rehabilitation - HUD’s Section 203(k) loan program enables individuals to finance the purchase or refinance of a house, along with its repair, through a single mortgage. Homeowners can also finance the rehabilitation of their existing homes if damaged.

Sharing information on housing providers and HUD programs - Information will be shared with FEMA and the State on housing providers that may have available units in the impacted counties, including Public Housing Agencies and Multi-Family owners. The Department will also connect FEMA and the State to subject matter experts to provide information on HUD programs and providers.

Providing flexibility to Community Planning and Development Grantees - Recipients of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS/HIV (HOPWA) Program, Continuum of Care (CoC) Program, Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) Program, HOME Investment Partnerships Program, and Housing Trust Fund (HTF) Program funds can apply for needed administrative flexibility in response to Presidentially Declared Major Disaster for Virginia (DR-4863-VA). For more information on applying for a waiver or suspension of program requirements, contact the Richmond, VA Community Planning and Development (CPD) Field Office here.

Providing flexibility to Public Housing Agencies - Public Housing Agencies can apply for needed waivers and flexibilities for disaster relief and recovery. For detailed information on applying for a waiver, click here for the latest Federal Register Disaster Relief Notice guidance. The Department also released PIH Notice 2021-34, which advises the public of HUD’s expedited process for waivers and flexibilities from HUD regulatory and administrative requirements for various Public Housing and Voucher Programs. As a reminder, to be eligible to receive a disaster waiver, the PHA must be located in an active Presidentially declared Major Disaster Declaration area and submitted within four months of an MDD.

Ensuring HUD-approved housing counseling agencies are ready to assist - HUD-approved housing counseling agencies have counselors available to assist those impacted by natural disasters to determine assistance needs and available resources. Find a HUD-approved housing counseling agency online or use our telephone look-up tool by calling 1-800-569-4287. Telephone look-up includes access to information in more than 200 different languages. You do not have to have an FHA-insured mortgage to meet with a HUD-approved housing counseling agency. There is never a fee for foreclosure prevention counseling.