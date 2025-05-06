Skyline Stage Announced at Mill Mountain Zoo

Mill Mountain Zoo is thrilled to announce their latest capital project, the Skyline Stage!

They believe there are four basic principles of social justice: access, equity, rights, and participation. They understand the need to offer people of all ages and abilities safe, equitable access to their distinct mission – wildlife conservation and innovative education in a historic, iconic destination.

Executive Director, Niki Voudren says, “The amphitheater that was previously here for decades was an eyesore and the bane of my existence because it was not handicap accessible. There was no ramp, making it inaccessible for people with mobility challenges. Off-brand composite was installed on top of rotting wood, causing the whole area to warp and buckle, which created trip hazards. In addition, with safety as my top priority, I questioned the structure’s integrity.”

This new structure – “The Skyline Stage” – was designed to offer a safe, handicap accessible space that increases the Zoo’s equitable access and bolsters the capacity for educational programming and events for people of all ages and abilities. In addition, offering a safe, accessible space at the Zoo with gorgeous views of the Valley hopes to augment their event rental opportunities, creating a new revenue stream that will make the Zoo more financially sustainable.

Niki continues, “This space, in its former state, was where we hosted education programs, camps, and events, and seeing children in wheelchairs unable to navigate steps to join their peers for our education programs motivated me to make this accessibility project a top priority. We could have done the easier, less expensive thing – made repairs or built it with wood, but we do not take shortcuts. It took three years to raise the money needed for this project because I wanted a high-quality, sustainable structure done the right way. This new, sustainable, safe, handicap-accessible structure is a reflection of the high standards with which we build and speaks to the integrity with which we operate.”

Having a safe, handicap-accessible space where Roanoke’s Zoo can provide innovative educational programming will allow them to engage and teach tens of thousands of children for decades to follow, with the hope of bringing about a generational change in overall science literacy in the Roanoke Valley.