Roanoke’s 2nd Street Bridge Turns Into Waterslide for Summer Fundraiser

The Roanoke Star
May 6, 2025

Downtown Roanoke, Inc. (DRI) is transforming a bridge into the ultimate 800- foot waterslide as a fundraiser for its Ambassador Program!

During WDBJ7’s Star City Slide, participants can enjoy spectacular views of Downtown Roanoke during an adrenaline pumping ride down the 2nd Street Bridge.

Slide into Summer on June 28, 10 AM – 10 PM, and June 29, 12 PM – 8 PM. All tickets include tube rental and two hours of unlimited sliding!

General admission tickets are $35 per person, while tickets for children aged 4 to 12 are $10. Sliders must be at least 4 years old to participate. Children under 46 inches tall or those who are 7 years old and younger need a registered adult to accompany them on the slide. An adults-only time slot is available on Saturday, June 28, from 8 PM to 10 PM for $40.

Tickets are currently on sale through Etix at DowntownRoanoke.org.

The slide will be located at the intersection of Gainsboro Road NW, Salem Avenue SW, and 2nd Street SW. Star City Slide is sponsored by WDBJ7, WZBJ24, Cox, Appalachian Power, K92, 94.9 Star Country, Q99, Ridge View Bank, Pinnacle Partners, ALCOVA Mortgage, Tidy Services, PARK Roanoke, and the City of Roanoke.

