Suzanne Youngkin and Roanoke Community Leaders Highlight It Only Takes One Campaign

The First Lady of Virginia Suzanne S. Youngkin and Senator David Suetterlein traveled to Straight Street and the West End Center for Youth in Roanoke last week to spread awareness about the fentanyl and opioid crisis in Virginia. The First Lady led conversations with community and faith leaders about her ongoing It Only Takes One fentanyl education initiative and listened to the concerns of the community. “As part of ongoing efforts to stress that ‘It Only Takes One’ formative conversation about the dangers of fentanyl to make a difference, we continue to saturate Roanoke,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “I remain hugely encouraged by the rich engagement with students, faith leaders, elected officials, law enforcement professionals and recovery advocates and so appreciate the good works by so many to save lives.” “Individuals, especially youth, in crisis often turn to their faith leaders as a trusted person to talk to when they are seeking help. Partnering with leaders in this space helps us increase education through these existing relationships that strengthen our communities in the Roanoke area,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel. “Additionally, it is important to start conversations early with children about notifying an adult to get help if they see medicine or something suspicious. I applaud the First Lady’s efforts to reinforce that adults are there to help and answer questions.” “The City of Roanoke is proud our Office of Neighborhood Services. We take a multifaceted approach to challenges like the opioid crisis that include areas of prevention, intervention, and justice,” said Roanoke Mayor Sherman P. Lea, Sr. “With approximately 20 neighborhood groups, I’m asking our neighborhood leaders to engage their community and amplify the important message of the “It Only Takes One” campaign. We feel this will make a difference in educating the public by highlighting the importance of this challenge.” “Many people do not know too much about fentanyl but far too many Roanoke families have been tragically struck by it. I appreciate all the love and attention Mrs. Youngkin is giving to help Roanoke families, congregations, and neighborhoods. This week’s visit with pastors at Straight Street and with young kids and police at West End Center are important parts of the Youngkins’ fight against Fentanyl in Roanoke,” said Senator David Suetterlein. It Only Takes One The first-of-its-kind, Virginia Department of Health awareness initiative is being implemented with support from the First Lady of Virginia and the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth (VFHY) in partnership with Attorney General Miyares’ ‘One Pill Can Kill’ campaign. Learn more here.