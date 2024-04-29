back to top
City of Roanoke Names New Director of Parks and Recreation

Cindy McFall

City of Roanoke Parks Manager Cindy McFall will move into the role of Director of Parks and Recreation on April 30—bringing 27 years of experience, nearly 20 of those with the City of Roanoke. McFall was selected out of an original pool of more than 50 candidates from across the country.

“Cindy’s deep and comprehensive experience in parks and recreation, her can-do attitude, and her strong sense of teamwork made her clearly standout among the other candidates interviewed,” City Manager Bob Cowell said. “I look forward to our continued work with Cindy and hold great anticipation of where she and her team will take the Roanoke Parks and Recreation Department.”

In her current role as Parks Manager, McFall is responsible for the daily operation and upkeep of the City’s parks, greenways, plazas, paved and natural surface trails, and urban forest. McFall has also served in leadership roles in recreation where she coordinated the operations of community centers and swimming pools, athletic services and programs, and special events.

“Roanoke is my home, and I am invested in this community,” McFall said. “I am looking forward to working with this group of highly skilled professionals at the City and in our department. It’s also an exciting time for Parks and Recreation with lots of capital projects, an upcoming master plan update, and all the other opportunities we have yet to discover.”

McFall earned her bachelors of arts degree from Salisbury University in Maryland, and she is both a Certified Aquatic Facility Operator and a Certified Parks and Recreation Professional, both issued through the National Recreation and Parks Association.

